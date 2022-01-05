Chlorophyll Water® Expands Retail Footprint with Alo Yoga

Chlorophyll Water® is now available at Alo Yoga's newest 4,500 square foot store in Miami's Design District (101 NE 40th Street, Miami, FL). For more information on Chlorophyll Water® please visit ChlorophyllWater.com. Chlorophyll Water® is now available at Alo Yoga's newest 4,500 square foot store in Miami's Design District (101 NE 40th Street, Miami, FL). For more information on Chlorophyll Water® please follow @ChlorophyllWater on social media. Join the Plant Powered Movement®, follow Chlorophyll Water® on social media at @ChlorophyllWater.

Chlorophyll Water® is now available at Alo Yoga locations in (Newport Beach) California, (Miami) Florida, (SoHo and UES) New York City and (Austin) Texas

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chlorophyll Water®, recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body, and the Planet,” has expanded its retail partnership with Alo Yoga (Alo), a global leader in yoga from their SoHo, New York City sanctuary to retail locations in California, Florida and Texas.

Straight from the Earth, Chlorophyll Water® is bottled at the source, Tomhicken Mountain Springs in Pennsylvania. Known as the “purest spring water in North America,“ Tomhicken Mountain Springs is a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water® is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality. Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water® is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D.

Chlorophyll, the main ingredient in Chlorophyll Water® is the #1 ranked beauty ingredient for 2022 by artificial intelligence retail platform Trendalytics, while the Zoe Report, a website dedicated to fashion and beauty declared “green is the new black,” Chlorophyll Water, the #1 nutrition trend to follow in 2022 to “boost immunity and energy.”

Health enthusiasts, nutritionists and yoga teachers have long been advocates of the many benefits of chlorophyll. Celebrated on social media by fitness instructors such as AKT founder Anna Kaiser, New York Pilates founder Heather Anderson, Peloton Instructor Jess King, Yoga Guru Melini Jesudason and MWH Founder Melissa Wood, Chlorophyll Water® has become the go-to hydration for health and wellness experts, nutritionists, trainers and yoga teachers across the country.

Holly Perkins, certified strength and conditioning specialist and author of "Lift to Get Lean" and Founder of Women’s Strength Nation explains, "I’ve always loved chlorophyll for its supportive properties and its ability to help counteract the very toxic world we live in, helping me to stay alkaline. Right now I’m loving Chlorophyll Water® because it’s a convenient way for me to grab and go, and I love that it has the added health benefits of purified water and vitamins.”

Lisa Richards, nutritionist and author of "The Candida Diet," explains that, "Chlorophyll Water® is an impressive new way to take chlorophyll, and it is effective in protecting against free radicals and simultaneously helping to reduce body weight…and improve our red blood cells. All of this, and more, is a by-product of chlorophyll's antioxidant activity."

This past year Chlorophyll Water® has also gained mainstream popularity on social media with the hashtags #chlorophyll and #chlorophyllwater amassing over 580 million mentions on TikTok with many social media users raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal results of drinking liquid chlorophyll, everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and boosting energy.

With the success of Chlorophyll Water® at Alo’s retail sanctuary and yoga studio in New York City, Alo has selected Chlorophyll Water® to be available at Alo retail locations in Newport Beach (California), Miami (Florida) and Austin (Texas). Alo currently has 13 retail locations in the United States with foreign stores set to open this year.

Alo is a Los Angeles-based premium lifestyle brand that specializes in luxury activewear with a mission to bring yoga to the world, spread mindful movement, inspire wellness and create community.

Chlorophyll Water’s brand mission and ethos in inspiring those interested in yoga to live a healthier lifestyle and incorporate more yoga into their life aligns with Alo’s commitment in creating community and spreading mindful movement with the transformative, healing power of yoga.

Chlorophyll Water® has been featured in the pages of Vogue Magazine as a fashionable hydrating prop with supermodel Kaia Gerber, with Vogue stating chlorophyll “truly is a powerhouse ingredient, worthy of its enduring appeal" and adding that it contributes to "overall good health (and all the good things that come with it, including radiant skin).” While chlorophyll has become part of the daily health routines for celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kourtney Kardashian, and Lily Aldridge.

Also featured in such publications as Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health, Chlorophyll Water® has been committed in helping spread the awareness and benefits of yoga. Prior to the pandemic, Chlorophyll Water® was selected by the Permanent Mission of India to be the Official Water served at the United Nations for International Yoga Day.

Alo’s dedication & mindfulness, taking the consciousness from practice on the mat and putting it into the practice of life, makes them the perfect retail partner for Chlorophyll Water®.

About Chlorophyll Water®:

Chlorophyll Water® is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of chlorophyll, and each bottle is fortified with the added benefits of vitamins A, B12, C, and D for enhanced nutrition.

Chlorophyll Water® is also available at ChlorophyllWater.com, on Amazon.com/ChlorophyllWater and sold at select health food stores and organic markets in all 50 states.

Chlorophyll Water®

https://ChlorophyllWater.com

namaste@ChlorophyllWater.com

1-833-CHL-PHYL

@ChlorophyllWater

Chlorophyll Water® Now Available at Alo Yoga in Miami's Design District