Submit Release
News Search

There were 592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,849 in the last 365 days.

Idera, Inc. Acquires Filestack, Inc.

Idera Adding Powerful File Upload, Transformation, and Delivery API Platform to Developer Tools Business

Our customers will benefit from Idera’s accelerated development process and complementary Developer Tools products.”
— Sameer Kamat, Filestack’s CEO
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idera, Inc. (“Idera”), parent company of global B2B software productivity brands, today announced the acquisition of Filestack, Inc. (“Filestack”), a market-leading file upload and management service for developers. Filestack will join Idera’s Developer Tools business unit, which includes apilayer, Embarcadero, Froala, FusionCharts, LANSA, Sencha, UltraEdit, and Whole Tomato.

Filestack’s powerful APIs enable developers to process content at scale and provide an off-the-shelf tech stack for uploading, transforming, understanding, and delivering content within applications and interfaces. Filestack’s low-code platform enables developers to build automated content processing and analysis tools that dramatically accelerate the development lifecycle.

The company’s infrastructure powers billions of file uploads, transformations, and downloads every month for customers in a wide variety of industries, including ed-tech, e-commerce, crowdsourcing, and printing. Filestack’s focus on ease of use, reliability, and security make it the preferred file upload partner for developers everywhere and a strong addition to Idera’s Developer Tools business unit.

“It is no secret that content is the backbone of all applications. Filestack makes the content management process simple and developer friendly,” said Kegan Blumenthal, General Manager of Idera’s JavaScript Brands segment. “Filestack equips developers with a quick and robust API to enable all types of content upload management in their applications. Filestack complements our portfolio, and I am confident our growing community of developers will embrace its simplicity and power.”

“Filestack is a powerful tool for companies looking to manage content at scale,” said Sameer Kamat, Filestack’s CEO. “With our expertise in visual content and machine learning, we advanced the platform tremendously and welcome Idera’s commitment to further fueling innovation. Our customers will benefit from Idera’s accelerated development process and complementary Developer Tools products.”

To learn more about Filestack, visit https://www.filestack.com. To learn more about Idera Developer Tools solutions, visit https://www.ideracorp.com/developertools.

About Idera, Inc.

Idera, Inc. delivers B2B software productivity tools that enable technical users to do more with less, faster. Idera, Inc. brands span three divisions—Data Tools, Developer Tools, and DevOps Tools—with products evangelized by millions of community members and more than 50,000 customers worldwide, including some of the world's largest health care, financial services, retail, and technology companies. To learn more, visit: https://www.ideracorp.com.

Jonathan Nunez
Idera, Inc.
jon.nunez@idera.com

You just read:

Idera, Inc. Acquires Filestack, Inc.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.