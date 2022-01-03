Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Expanded Booster Approval

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott issued the following statement on the FDA’s announcement that children 12-15 years old are eligible for a Pfizer booster shot:

“Today’s news that the FDA has approved booster shots for 12–15-year-olds is another important step forward. With cases expected to increase across the country over the coming weeks, the best way to keep Vermonters who are most vulnerable to severe illness out of the hospital is through vaccination and booster shots. Expanding eligibility for boosters will have an important impact and reduce disruptions.

“I have directed the Agency of Human Services to operationalize this change in the State’s vaccine registration system as soon as final approval from CDC is granted, and we will have more details soon.”

In addition to expanding booster eligibility to those under 12, the FDA also shortened the waiting time between the primary series of the Pfizer vaccine and the third shot (booster) from six months to five.

The FDA also authorized a third primary-series dose for immunocompromised children over 5 years old.

###