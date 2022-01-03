Submit Release
News Search

There were 451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,817 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Expanded Booster Approval

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott issued the following statement on the FDA’s announcement that children 12-15 years old are eligible for a Pfizer booster shot:

“Today’s news that the FDA has approved booster shots for 12–15-year-olds is another important step forward. With cases expected to increase across the country over the coming weeks, the best way to keep Vermonters who are most vulnerable to severe illness out of the hospital is through vaccination and booster shots. Expanding eligibility for boosters will have an important impact and reduce disruptions. 

“I have directed the Agency of Human Services to operationalize this change in the State’s vaccine registration system as soon as final approval from CDC is granted, and we will have more details soon.”

  • In addition to expanding booster eligibility to those under 12, the FDA also shortened the waiting time between the primary series of the Pfizer vaccine and the third shot (booster) from six months to five.
  • The FDA also authorized a third primary-series dose for immunocompromised children over 5 years old.

 

###

You just read:

Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Expanded Booster Approval

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.