DBEDT News Release: PROPOSALS TO BE RE-SOLICITED FOR HAWAIʻI TOURISM MARKETING & MANAGEMENT IN THE UNITED STATES

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) issued a request for proposals in October for a contractor to provide tourism destination brand marketing and management services for the United States, Hawaiʻi’s largest market of visitors, commencing January 1, 2022. At the end of a months-long process, an initial award was rescinded in December by DBEDT Director Mike McCartney, who as the head of the purchasing agency oversees all procurement.

“The Continental U.S. is the largest source of visitors to Hawaiʻi, which makes the effective management of this market one of our most important efforts to bolster our state’s economy,” said Director McCartney. “We determined that the solicitation did not provide for consideration of all factors of significance to the agency, therefore it is in the best interest of the State of Hawai‘i to rescind the offer and re-solicit the RFP. We are re-starting the process to find a definitive winning proposal to move forward in the best interest of the State of Hawaiʻi.”

Hawaiʻi is represented in key markets around the world by contractors overseen by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. To ensure continuity of marketing and management services in the U.S. market, the agency’s current contract with the Hawaiʻi Visitors & Convention Bureau will be extended for up to six months as proposals are received, reviewed, and a contract awarded and negotiated. A new request for proposals will be issued in the coming weeks.

