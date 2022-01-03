PREMIER ANNOUNCES NEW ARCHITECTURE SERVICES
Premier Architecture to Offer Ground-up Construction and Renovation Services that Enrich Human Experience, Enhance Performance, and Increase EfficiencyDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interior design, procurement, capital management, and project management firm Premier is pleased to announce a new architecture service offering for ground-up construction and full renovation projects. Alongside the firm’s interior design, project management, and procurement services, Premier Architecture provides cost-saving solutions efficiently and effectively throughout all project phases for hospitality and multifamily developments.
“Our capabilities to manage projects from beginning to end is what sets us apart in the industry,” said Hector Sanchez, Premier’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re excited to offer this new service to our clients and look forward to continuing to provide a consultative approach to each project. Since we are owners ourselves, we utilize this mindset when handling projects from concept to completion. More than anyone, we understand what it means to provide solutions on time and within budget in order to bring our client’s vision to fruition.”
With all services under one roof, Premier’s team will offer innovative solutions to the hospitality and multifamily industry’s increasingly complex problems. Led by Robin Bellerby, Senior Vice President of Architecture, the architectural team will prepare integrated working drawings for bidding, permits, and construction. Bellerby is an experienced architect who has completed a range of notable high-profile projects during her career, which spans more than twenty years. She managed numerous high-profile projects from design development to project completion, including Manhattan, a $120 million, 700-unit condominium in Las Vegas, and Mockingbird Flats, a $28 million, 412-unit multifamily development in Dallas. The team is rounded out with diverse individuals with significant experience in hospitality, multifamily, workplace, and retail projects globally.
“As with all of Premier’s lines of business, we strive to understand our clients’ needs and expectations to help them achieve their strategic investment goals,” comments Bellerby. “Premier Architecture aims to be a trusted advisor through its dedicated client service and commitment to design excellence.”
To learn more about Premier and its full suite of offerings, please visit https://www.premierpm.com/.
About Premier
Dallas-based Premier, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC), is a full-service firm with over 25 years of expertise across architecture, interior design, procurement, project management, construction development and contract administration. With all services yielded under one roof, Premier’s team is in constant pursuit of finding innovative solutions to the hospitality and multifamily industry’s increasingly complex problems; from straightforward soft goods refreshes to transformative custom design renovations, their team of professionals is dedicated to design excellence across a multitude of market sectors. From concept to completion, Premier provides services that are unmatched, bringing their clients’ vision for the built environment to life. For more information, please visit www.premierpm.com.
