UC Funds $115 Million Over the 2021 Holidays

$35 Million New Construction in Detroit's Revitalization UC Funds $57 Million Multifamily New Construction Project in Fairfield County, CT UC Funds $23.4 Million Adaptive Reuse Project in Cincinnati, OH

Certainty of Execution Brings Promise for Q1 2022

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UC Funds closed more than $115 Million with three key deals over these holidays to complete another banner year in 2021. The three transactions included two multifamily ground up construction projects and an adaptive reuse mixed use project spanning Connecticut, Cincinnati, and Detroit markets.

“It is a great way to end this year the same way we started it with focus on market needs, innovation in complex capital structures, and dedication to our sponsors," says Dan Palmier, Founder and CEO of UC Funds. “We never stop working or forget how fortunate we are to be able to put capital to work to keep economies going. We continue to thrive on creating new capital solutions for our clients and are proud and grateful for the opportunity to do it for so many of our finest communities in the US.”

$57 Million | 210 Units | Ground Up | Multifamily | Fairfield County, CT: “Our borrower partner is a repeat client of UC Funds and does excellent work with with new construction projects. As this is our second significant project with the sponsor, they turned to us for our certainty of execution to help them close this large 7 building community."

$35 Million | 137 Units | Ground Up | Multifamily | Detroit, MI: “The capital structure includes PACE, and we are very familiar with how to structure PACE funds within our capital solution. Additionally, this project continues Detroit's revitalization efforts and we are proud to be part of the city's efforts."

$23.4 Million | 154 Units + 26,000SF Commercial | Adaptive Reuse | Mixed Use | Cincinnati, OH: “This closing showcases our expertise in adaptive reuse and complex structures in both design and capital solutions. This iconic building and location in downtown Cincinnati will attract individuals and companies from their core healthcare, consumer, financial, and logistics Fortune 500 company makeup.”

