Governor Carney Issues State of Emergency Declaration. Order provides support to combat the Winter COVID-19 surge.

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Monday issued a new State of Emergency (SOE) declaration, effective today, January 3, 2022, to combat the winter surge of COVID-19 and hospitalizations. 

“We still face a very serious situation with COVID-19 in Delaware, especially in our hospital facilities,” said Governor Carney. “The best thing Delawareans can do to support those frontline health care workers is to remain vigilant – and do what works. After two years of this pandemic, we all know what to do. Mask up in public places to protect yourself and vulnerable family members. Get your vaccine. And get a booster if you’re eligible. That’s the best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization.”

The new State of Emergency declaration will:

  • Allow the Public Health Authorities to set aside regulations in order to combat the surge in cases.
  • Increase bed capacity in acute care facilities with assurances for adequate staffing, maintenance, and safety, and approval by the Division of Public Health (DPH).
  • Enable members of the Delaware National Guard to work as certified nursing assistants (CNAs) in skilled nursing facilities to care for patients currently in Delaware hospitals. 

Approximately 100 members of the Delaware National Guard are currently being trained to become CNAs. 

Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to learn where to get your COVID-19 vaccine. 

Visit de.gov/gettested to learn more about COVID-19 testing. 

Distribution channels:


