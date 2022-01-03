Somerville YMCA Announces Search for a New Facility

We are excited to be a catalyst for collaboration and collective impact in service to our community” — Vladimir Benoit

SOMERVILLE, MA, USA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Somerville YMCA (Somerville Y) is pleased to announce they are actively working to secure a site to build a new YMCA in Somerville. The new facility will allow the YMCA to provide transformational programs, services, and opportunities to an ever-broadening cross-section of the Somerville community. To assist this effort, the Economic Development Division of the City of Somerville, which support new entities and nonprofit organizations in their search for Somerville locations, is aiding the process.

“We are excited to be a catalyst for collaboration and collective impact in service to our community,” said Vladimir Benoit, President & CEO of the Somerville YMCA. “The leadership of the City clearly understands and has long supported the YMCA’s efforts to strengthen community. This new chapter in our long history of working together will help the Y expand its reach, build capacity, and increase offerings, all in service to those among us with great need and limited resources.”

“The non-profits that serve our community, and the YMCA in particular, play a unique and critical role in advancing the health, wellness and vitality of our community,” said Somerville Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone. “The City is pleased that the YMCA is looking to broaden and enrich its offerings and build a state-of-the-art facility to serve for the children, families, adults and seniors of Somerville.”

The Somerville Y has hired Gro Development, the nation’s leading YMCA architecture, design, real estate, and facility development consulting firm. Gro’s demonstrated success with hundreds of YMCA design, construction, and collaboration projects across 2,700 locations adds unique experience to the project team.

Adding local expertise and leadership, the Somerville Y has formed a working group. Along with Y senior staff and volunteers, the YMCA task force includes recognized leaders in the fields of real estate development, banking, and business. George Proakis, Director of the Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development made two members of his team available to represent the City and assist the YMCA. Tom Galligani, Director of Economic Development, and Sarah Lewis, Director of Planning and Zoning will work with YMCA leadership and Gro representatives on the project.

The community focused relationship is looking to leverage the skillsets represented in the cross-functional team to realize their shared objectives. While discussions are in the preliminary and exploratory phase, the task force has begun its collaborative work with the intent of identifying and advancing opportunities in the months ahead.

About Somerville YMCA

The Somerville YMCA was established in 1867, and its current building was built in 1904. For over 153 years, the Somerville YMCA has been committed to strengthening and enriching the lives of all individuals, families, and community through programs and services that promote healthy living in spirit, mind, body. Each year, the Somerville YMCA reaches over 3,000 people and 1,500 youths through a variety of social, cultural, and athletic programs designed to help participants grow personally, understand others, and appreciate the world’s diversity. The Somerville Y also serves as the largest childcare provider in the city. For more information about the Somerville Y, visit www.somervilleymca.org.

About City of Somerville

Somerville is a city located in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, just two miles north of Boston. Occupying slightly over 4 square miles, its population of 81,360 (as of the 2019 census), and a myriad of immigrants from all over the world make Somerville the most densely populated community in New England and one of the most ethnically diverse cities in the nation. Rich in both history and culture, the city houses numerous intriguing sites, businesses, and restaurants for every style. For more information about the City of Somerville, visit www.somervillema.gov.