Team Nation Equips Hundreds of Under-resourced Football Programs

Team Nation is partnering with True Impact Football to offer free coaching resources to 250 schools.

LEHI, UTAH , UNITED STATES , January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Team Nation announced they will partner with the nonprofit initiative True Impact Football to sponsor 250 football programs across the country. Each school Team Nation sponsors will have access to football coaching education, player development, and fundraising resources. The schools have been selected based on a high percentage of students qualifying for free/reduced-price lunch.

This partnership will address the growing challenges that under-resourced football programs face with lower budgets, decreasing player participation, and pressure from many factors that football coaches face today.

“The problem True Impact Football is working to solve is complex and multi-layered. But we’re excited to focus our efforts on supporting the greatest change agent on the football field: the coach,” said Whitney Clayton, CEO & Co-Founder of Team Nation.

Every eligible school receives unlimited access to free resources from True Impact Football’s partners: Glazier Clinics, Lead ‘Em Up, and Booster Club Academy. The full coaching staff from schools will gain access to:

• Any of Glazier’s football coaching clinics nationwide

• Access to Glazier Drive, an online football coach learning platform

• Lead ‘Em Up leadership and team captain’s courses

• Fundraising tools through Booster Club Academy

“We believe every player, team and community deserves a great football coach,” said Josh Peterson of True Impact Football. “And this partnership with Team Nation will extend our impact among these football coaches, creating a positive ripple effect with hundreds of players, and their broader communities as well.”

For more information visit trueimpactfootball.org.

About True Impact Football: True Impact Football is a project under 501(c)(3) New Horizons Foundation, based in Colorado Springs, CO. They are sharing football coaching resources with under-served football programs throughout the U.S.