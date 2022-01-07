Submit Release
Local Search Group Named Agency of Record for the Texas Blockchain Council

Local Search Group’s effective marketing strategies and advertising have connected us to b2b and b2c networks in an unprecedented way”
— Lee Bratcher
RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Texas-based organizations, Texas Blockchain Council and Local Search Group announced today their ongoing efforts to move Texas forward as a national leader in the cryptocurrency space by naming Local Search Group, a full-service branding and digital marketing advertising agency, the Texas Blockchain Council’s selected Agency of Record.

Local Search Group, a Texas-based digital marketing agency, will direct all public-facing marketing efforts for the Texas Blockchain Council. The award-winning agency provides digital support to the council, creating customized designs and strategies that have helped take the Texas Blockchain Council and its showcase event, the Texas Blockchain Summit, to all new heights.

“Local Search Group’s effective marketing strategies and advertising have connected us to b2b and b2c networks in an unprecedented way. Specifically, our Texas Blockchain Summit ticket sales skyrocketed as we collaborated to deliver a sold-out event,” said Lee Bratcher, president of the Texas Blockchain Council. “Their efforts help us grow awareness and support and I look forward to their support for this year’s Texas Blockchain Summit.”

A strong digital presence from the Texas Blockchain Council continues to spark the interest of many. The Council’s networking events in Houston, Austin, and Dallas will now expand to other cities in the state. The meet-ups continue to grow at record rates, as crypto experts and beginners alike flock to a community where new thoughts and ideas are exchanged.

“I’m proud to be a Texas company that provides support in the crypto space,” said Jim Flint, CEO and Founder of Local Search Group. “We all continue to work towards the common goal of positioning Texas with thought and policy leadership that will provide our communities with the best opportunities in the nation.”

For more information about Local Search Group visit https://www.localsearchgroup.com/. For more information about the Texas Blockchain Council visit https://texasblockchaincouncil.org/.

About the Texas Blockchain Council: The Texas Blockchain Council serves Texans by driving growth through blockchain development and distributed ledger technology. The Council advocates for public policy and public education that will benefit the great state of Texas. If you are interested in becoming a corporate or individual member, please visit our website to learn more. https://texasblockchaincouncil.org/join-membership#join

About Local Search Group: The Texas-based company offers the latest digital solutions that help companies and individuals grow. Whether you’re looking to revamp your brand or start a campaign for the first time, customized solutions will deliver more visibility and customer connections so that you can stay focused on running your business.

