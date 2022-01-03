Disposable Face Mask Market ($ 280 Bn by 2031) Growth Forecast at 19.2% CAGR During 2021 to 2031

Disposable Face Mask Market

Rising infectious diseases and air pollution are expected to boost the demand for disposable face masks in the upcoming years 2021-2031

ALBANY , NY, US, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global disposable face mask market. In terms of revenue, the global disposable face mask market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global disposable face mask market report. In this market report, TMR predicts that the global disposable face mask market would be largely driven by factors such as extensive usage of disposable face masks in the healthcare sector across the world. Moreover, rising infectious diseases and air pollution are expected to boost the demand for disposable face masks in the upcoming years.

The disposable face mask market report covers product type, securing method, layer, material, pack size, end-use, pricing, and distribution channel. In terms of product type, the market is segmented into surgical mask, respirator mask, and procedure mask; the securing method segment has been bifurcated into hook & loop and knit. In terms of layer, the market is divided into 1 Layer, 2 Layer, 3 Layer, 4 Layer, and above 4 Layer. The material segment has been classified into polypropylene, melt blown, cotton, and others. The end-use segment has been split into individual, commercial, and industrial. The pricing segment has been categorized into high, medium, and low. The distribution channel comprises online and offline. Based on product type, surgical mask is the major segment in the global disposable face mask market. The growing adoption of disposable surgical face masks among individuals can be attributed to their low cost as compared to respirators. They are also lightweight. Respirators are largely used in industrial and healthcare settings, which protect healthcare and industrial workers from cross-contamination and airborne particles.

In terms of pricing, the low range segment holds prominent position in the disposable face mask market. Products with low price are sold the most, as such products are cost effective. Disposable face masks with increased layers and face masks which meet ASTM standards are a bit costlier as compared to general disposable face masks.

In terms of end-use, usage of disposable face masks among individuals has been rising substantially since the pandemic hit and the individual segment is likely to grow rapidly in the near future. The healthcare and industrial sector is huge and is likely to grow. The disposable face mask market is dominated by the commercial and industrial segments due to the daily usage of personal protective gear including disposable face masks. It is a mandate to use face masks in an industrial and healthcare settings.

Disposable Face Mask Market: Prominent Regions

North Americans have higher per capita income, which indicates high disposable income and hence, the demand for personal safety equipment is high in the region, leading to constant growth of the disposable face mask market in the region during the forecast period.

In North America, the U.S. dominates the disposable face mask market. The growing awareness about health, safety, and high standard of living are key factors impacting the increasing adoption of advanced personal protective equipment, which in turn is boosting the demand for disposable face masks. The U.S. dominates the disposable face mask market followed by Canada. People are attracted toward lightweight face masks, along with several benefits of protection.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead in terms of sales of disposable face masks during the forecast period, followed by North America. Presence of major manufacturers and increase in consumer awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle, along with rising disposable income, especially in developing countries such as India and China, is leading to adoption of safety equipment, which will help the disposable face mask market to grow rapidly during the forecast years.

Disposable Face Mask Market: Key Players

The competition landscape of the disposable face mask market is moderately fragmented with leading players accounting for majority of the revenue share. Key players operating in the global disposable face mask market include 3M, AERO PRO CO., LTD., Honeywell International Inc., KCWW, Kowa Company, Ltd., Makrite, Moldex-Metric, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Gerson Companies, and uvex group.

Rising Infectious Diseases: Key Driver of Disposable Face Mask Market

Face mask is a protective mask that offers protection from airborne diseases such as coronavirus, influenza, mumps, chickenpox, and measles. Rising incidence of infectious diseases with increasing consumer awareness about airborne infections is creating huge demand for face masks for personal protection. Disposable face masks are more popular among health care professionals who constantly attend to patients and perform surgeries. Face masks offer protection from harmful bacteria that can be discharged in the form of aerosols or liquid droplets from the patient’s mouth. Harmful virus or bacteria can spread in the form of body fluids or infectious blood. Thus, face masks act as a protective barrier and help to reduce the chances of cross-contamination among surgeons and patients.

Moreover, the upsurge in respiratory infection-based diseases such as H1N1 (influenza) and COVID-19 propels the demand for disposable face masks among frontline health workers and individuals, which is expected to accelerate the growth of the market constantly in the near future.

Renewable and Biodegradable Polymers: Significant Opportunity for Disposable Face Mask Market

Manufacturers in the disposable face mask market have opportunity to produce face masks with natural polymers as consumers are more inclined toward healthy products made from natural materials for more sustainability and transparent production

Recycling of waste is becoming mandatory; hence, natural polymers such as cellulose, starch, chitin, and lignin can be used to make biodegradable non-woven tissues and films which are suitable to produce disposable face masks

Disposable surgical face masks can be produced by ingredients obtained from renewable and biodegradable materials which contribute to reducing the plastic waste pollution all across the world. Additionally, consumers are preferring natural products, which is likely to help propel the growth of the disposable face mask market in the near future.

