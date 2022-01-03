Submit Release
Press Releases

01/03/2022

Statement From Commissioner Juthani Regarding Updated Guidance For PreK-12 Schools

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 2, 2022

CONTACT:     Chris Boyle, Director of Communications

                        (860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

 

Statement From DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD,

Regarding Updated COVID-19 Guidance For PreK-12 Schools

 

HARTFORD, Conn.— The Connecticut Department of Public Health has updated its COVID-19 guidance for quarantine, isolation, testing and contact tracing policies and procedures for PreK-12 schools.

 

This document was developed in collaboration with the Connecticut State Department of Education and is based on the updated guidance that was released by the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention on Dec. 27. This update outlines a set of optional policy and procedural changes that school districts may choose to implement at this time.

 

These options refocus the resources currently available to PreK-12 schools for COVID-19 prevention toward those activities most likely to reduce the risk of transmission and in consideration for quarantine and isolation for individuals testing positive for or exposed to someone with COVID-19.

 

This guidance reinforces the Department of Public Health’s three-pronged approach to fighting this virus: vaccination, masking and testing. These simple steps are crucial in decreasing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

 

 

-30-

