Marcy Design Now Offers Web Accessibility Services

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the increased use of the Internet, the United States has incorporated web accessibility into existing civil rights legislation that protects people with disabilities. This includes the ADA, AODA, EEA, and many more. Most countries have adopted the WCAG 2.1 AA, or Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, as standard for accessible websites and refer to them in settlements.

Web Accessibility Overview
How Does Legislation Impact My Website?
In 2018, the DOJ clarified that websites are considered places of public accommodation and should therefore comply with the ADA Title III. US courts refer to WCAG 2.1 AA as the accessibility standard.

The Rise of Lawsuits
Inaccessible websites are at risk of litigation  and there has been a 300% increase in legal actions since 2018. The exponential growth in web accessibility lawsuits has a widespread effect across industries, with small and medium businesses in the center of the storm. Lawsuit numbers are estimated to continue to increase as the need to enable accessible digital experiences becomes more prominent.

Here’s how it works
Marcy Design offers an online solution that utilizes two applications that together achieve compliance. The accessibility interface is responsible for all the UI and design-related adjustments, while the AI-powered background process handles the more complex requirements, such as optimization for screen-readers and for keyboard navigation.

The accessibility interface 
The interface is a session-based design and UI adjustment tool that makes accessibility modifications based on a user's individual needs. All adjustments are compliant with WCAG 2.1 AA & AAA requirements.

AI background application
AI -Powered Processes: AI machine learning technology uses contextual understanding and computer vision to address the complex, back-end requirements needed for screen reader and keyboard navigation modifications based on a user's individual needs. All adjustments are compliant with WCAG 2.1 AA & AAA requirements.

Disabilities that are covered
This software enables website owners to serve users with a wide array of disabilities all in adherence to the WCAG 2.1 and worldwide legislation

Marcy Design’s Web Accessibility Services
We have a talented and experienced team who can provide the web accessibility services. Our team can provide services, including:

Audit – Audit websites to see if there are existing accessibility issues.

Installation – Install the accessibility code that can start to work immediately.

Analyze – AI starts scanning and analyzing your website.

Compliance – In up to 48 hours, websites will be accessible and compliant.

Ongoing Monitoring – Every 24 hours, the AI scans for new and revised content to fix

Find out more about ADA & WCAG compliant issues
Contact Marcy Design today to schedule a free consultation at: (614) 224-6226.

Greg Krivicich
Marcy Design Group, Inc.
+1 6142246226
email us here

