Breaking down how prostate cancer forms and spreads
Early diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer can save lives.
Prostate cancer can be seen as early as 40 years old, early diagnosis leads to better results. Robotic prostate surgery is one of the treatments used to help remove the prostate.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prostate gland is prone to developing cancer, especially in older men. However, younger men also can be diagnosed with this disease. But, no matter what a man’s age, most men are unfamiliar with how prostate cancer forms and spreads. This is why all men should ask, “What’s the difference between localized prostate cancer and the metastatic stage of this disease? And where can the diseased cells spread to?”
— Dr. David Samadi
Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer in men, next to skin cancer. This represents about 1 in 8 men who will be diagnosed with the disease during their lifetime. The more men are informed about prostate cancer, the better chance they have of fighting it.
What is the prostate gland?
The prostate is a small gland found only in men. Found deep within a man’s pelvic region, this muscular gland, about the size and shape of a walnut, is situated in front of the rectum and below the bladder.
Weighing around three-fourths to one ounce (20 to 30 grams), the prostate surrounds the urethra, the thin tube that carries urine from the bladder and out the penis. The prostate is considered a male reproductive organ that’s vital for secreting prostate fluid, one of the components of semen, making it an important part of the male reproductive system.
How does prostate cancer form and spread?
Cancer begins when cells in the prostate gland begin to grow abnormally and form a tumor. At the time of diagnosis, it will be determined the type and at what stage the cancer is. Depending on the type of prostate cancer and how advanced it is, it will fall into one of these three categories:
• Localized prostate cancer
• Locally advanced prostate cancer
• Metastatic prostate cancer
Here is a look at each one of these three types:
Localized prostate cancer
If the cancer cells are found only inside the prostate gland, it’s called localized prostate cancer meaning the cancer is contained within the prostate gland and has not spread outside the prostate gland to other areas of the body. Most men with localized prostate cancer have few or no symptoms. However, possible symptoms some men may have can include:
• Problems urinating (such as pain, burning, difficulty starting or stopping, or a weak flow)
• Pain in the lower back
• Pain when a man ejaculates
• Blood in the urine
By far the most common localized prostate cancer is known as adenocarcinoma where cancer grows inside the cells that make fluid for semen.
Locally advanced prostate cancer
If a few cells have escaped outside of the prostate gland and into nearby tissues like the seminal vesicles or prostate capsule, it’s called locally advanced prostate cancer. Even though cancer cells have spread beyond the prostate gland, they have not spread to distant sites, such as lymph nodes or bones.
Men diagnosed with either localized or locally advanced prostate cancer have three major treatment options: active surveillance, surgery, or radiation therapy. Radiation therapy is sometimes combined with hormone therapy. Surgery is almost never combined with hormonal therapy.
Metastatic prostate cancer
Sometimes cancer cells will spread and grow quickly, spreading to nearby tissue.
Prostate cancer that spreads to other parts of the body, usually the lymph nodes and bones is called metastatic prostate cancer. These cancer cells have escaped the boundaries of the prostate gland and have traveled through the bloodstream, the lymphatic system, or the circulatory system, which carries cells that fight infection and disease.
If the prostate cancer has spread to the lymph nodes, it means there is a higher chance that it has spread to other areas of the body as well. When cancer cells gain access to the bloodstream, they can be deposited in various sites throughout the body, most commonly in bones and more rarely to other organs such as the liver, lung, or brain. Bone metastases are seen in 85% to 90% of metastatic prostate cancer cases.
No matter where a cancer is found in the body, it is always identified by the tissue type in which it started. Prostate cancer can metastasize to other organs, but it is always referred to as prostate cancer, because it consists of mutated prostate cells.
There are many treatments available for metastatic prostate cancer. Depending on each man’s symptoms, prognosis, goals for treatment, age, and general health, will determine which direction is best.
Treatments for metastatic prostate cancer include:
• Hormone therapy – Used to shut down production of male sex hormones preventing the cancer to continue to spread
• Chemotherapy - Used to destroy cancer cells or prevent them from multiplying.
• Radiation therapy – Used to shrink a tumor on the prostate or kill newly metastasized cancer cells in other areas.
• Immunotherapy – Used to trigger the immune system to attack cancer cells or “boost” the immune cells to respond to the cancer cells.
Final thoughts
All men should pay attention to any new symptoms that may indicate prostate cancer. At the first sign, a consultation with their doctor is encouraged. Prostate cancer, when found early has a 97-98% survival rate.
Men should also have a baseline prostate specific antigen (PSA) test beginning at age 40 and routine PSA test after that.
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at roboticoncology and prostate cancer 911.
