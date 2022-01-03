Seventy-Five Honors NBA’s 75-Year Legacy

Seventy-Five provides an in-depth, entertaining journey through all 75 years of the NBA. Award-winning journalist and pioneer NBA statistician Dave Heeren

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoops fans and stat geeks will find a treasure trove of fascinating facts, stories from the sidelines and a statistical ranking of the top 75 NBA players of all time in the entertaining new book, Seventy-Five. Author, prolific sports reporter and pioneer NBA statistician Dave Heeren is known worldwide for his TENDEX rating system — the gold standard for ranking players, projecting drafts and rating the best teams in the NBA.

“Scoring is not everything. Some of the greatest players don’t score a lot of points, and some who do score a lot of points aren’t all that good,” Heeren said in a recent interview. “My first full-time job was as a statistician for the New York Knicks, and Wilt Chamberlain was looking over my shoulder. He wanted to know what his TENDEX rating was!”

Heeren has witnessed all 75 years of the NBA through his work as a team statistician for the Knicks, writing books, doing columns for The Sporting News and just his love of the game since he was a child, and he draws upon his comprehensive knowledge to lend valuable insights to his coverage of the league’s 75-year legacy.

- A look-back at all 75 years with TENDEX (statistical) input, including insights dating to the Bill Russell, Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain prime years;

- How, during a 30-year period, TENDEX rated two-thirds of the elite NBA draft choices more accurately than the NBA’s multi-million dollar scouting system;

- Dozens of fascinating facts and humor-infused anecdotes;

- The four legendary players in a near tie for greatest of all time according to TENDEX;

- The greatest NBA teams of all-time, greatest shooters, rebounders, playmakers, defensive players, most durable players and most athletic players according to TENDEX formulae;

- A chart rating in order the top 75 players of all time;

- … and more!

Dave Heeren is an award-winning journalist and author of 18 books. He invented his pioneer statistics system (later known as TENDEX) during his sophomore year at the University of Delaware. He has served as a statistician for the NY Knicks, a sports editor, news editor and editor-in-chief. His other books include five Basketball Abstract books, Basic Ball and The Sporting Stings. His TENDEX system has been used officially on every continent that had major professional basketball leagues between 1988 and 2013, and has been used to rate players by the Australian pro league and Europe’s most prominent professional league.

For more information, please visit www.tendexbydaveheeren.com.