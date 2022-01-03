Continue the New Year’s Celebration on February 22, 2022

Jan 3, 2022

“Should old acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind?”

When it comes to supermarket employees, the answer to that question is a resounding… NO!

We not only need to remember these supermarket heroes, we must bring them to mind often and at least on the upcoming official Supermarket Employee Day on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

The New Countdown

Even though there are exactly 50 days until Supermarket Employee Day (2.22.22), there are only 15 days left to place an order for resources from the Supermarket Employee Day online store. Any orders placed after January 18, 2022, are unlikely to arrive in time to use for Supermarket Employee Day. So don’t drop the ball on this one.

Party Favors

Buttons, banners, apparel and other awareness building items are available to help celebrate the extraordinary and essential individuals that keep our grocery stores running and communities fed.

Set your plan in motion for Supermarket Employee Day now and make sure you have all the supplies in hand in time to call your community to action to hail these local heroes. The Supermarket Employee Day Toolkit is chock full of easy-to-access-and-use logos, infographics, artwork, and even a sample proclamation.

Cheers!

Prepare to raise your glass and toast your team of in-store employees to recognize them for their diligence and care in making every day of the year meaningful and worthwhile for their community by helping provide a safer, healthier, and efficient food supply chain.

Resolutions

Resolve to show your gratitude to your employees on Supermarket Employee Day. It’s a resolution we can all keep in this brand-new year.

Happy new year!