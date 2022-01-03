UPG Awards Prizes to Celebrate Impact: One Lucky Winner Will Go To Zanzibar
The final prizes for #UPGThanksgiving are to be awarded, including an exceptional stay on the island of Zanzibar. Participate: https://upglive.org/tg-raffle
It is a pleasure and an honour to offer this prize to an organisation that is achieving fast growth and prominence in sustainability education, both themes have been close to our hearts for many years”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The final prizes for #UPGThanksgiving are to be awarded, including the grand prize of a stay on the island of Zanzibar. Participate here: https://upglive.org/tg-raffle.
— Cristina and Cristian Gheorghe, Zanziblue Resort
This week the world finds out who is going to the island of Zanzibar as part of #UPGThanksgiving. UPG announces the winner of the grand prize of a 6-night stay in the luxurious Zanziblue Resort on the island of Zanzibar in Tanzania. The winner will be drawn from the #UPGThanksgiving Raffle and there is still time to get a ticket here: https://upglive.org/tg-raffle. This grand prize is made possible thanks to the generosity of the Zanziblue Resort.
“It is a pleasure and an honour to offer this prize to an organisation that is achieving such fast growth and prominence in sustainability education, both themes have been close to our hearts for many years”, said Cristina and Cristian Gheorghe, Zanziblue Resort.
UPG Thanksgiving spreads love each year in gratitude for the achievements of the UPG Community and also as a way to raise funds to support UPG’s activities. Several winners have already been announced including Nigerian Adesuwa James Jang who won a brand new laptop computer, one of the grand prizes.
Several winners from around the world have already won the daily USD 50 cash prize. With the big winner being Thomas Duc Viet Nguyen, based in Vietnam, who won the daily jackpot an incredible five times, each time with a different raffle ticket.
UPG Thanksgiving also takes place as an event - which is held once a year - to coincide with International Human Solidarity Day. “We choose this moment to appreciate, to honour and to celebrate the contributions that people and organisations are making towards making the world a better place,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global. For 2021, the event took place on 19 December 2021.
Among the incredible people honoured: author and philanthropist Rosamund Zander received the “2021 Visionary Award”. The “2021 Love Award” was won by Asheesh Advani, CEO of JA Worldwide, the award is given for exemplary passion for ideas that #MakeTheWorldBetter. The «2021 Excellence Award » was won by Prof. Christian Happi, Director of the African Center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases.
The organisations honoured included: The Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership, that won the “2021 Dream Partner Award”. And the “2021 Pioneer Award” went to Diamonds Do Good®. The «2021 Innovation Award » was won by the Infectious Disease Working Group.
More incredible people included the winners of the inaugural #UPGSustainability Leadership Awards for their action and their impact. These winners rose to the top out of a pool of 586 UPG Sustainability Leaders. Receiving the “2021 Outstanding Projects Award”: Mokwe Welisane Nkeng (Cameroon), Rosalin Abigail Kyere-Nartey (Ghana) and Shawntel Nicole Nieto (The Philippines). Receiving the “2021 Most Active Leaders Award”: Salman Zubair (Pakistan), Diana Malumbe (Zambia) and Amanda Costa (Brazil). Receiving the “2021 Most Mini-Training Sessions Award”: Salman Zubair (Pakistan), Shanjeda Shahid Preety (Bangladesh) and Bello Rufai Wali (Nigeria). Receiving the “2021 Most Citizens Trained Award”: Salman Zubair (Pakistan), Bello Rufai Wali (Nigeria) and Dungrila Pascal Mbimenyuy (Cameroon).
Among the outstanding prizes remaining include the incredible opportunity to stay at the Zanziblue Resort, a cash jackpot of USD 1,000 and another jackpot of USD 250. Additional #UPGGoldentickets are also up for grabs, these #UPGGoldentickets provide direct access to some of the most demanded programs, including #UPGSustainability and #UPGBiashara, both with thousands of applicants from around the world. The holder of a #UPGGoldenticket is guaranteed access. To get involved, get a #UPGThanksgiving raffle ticket: https://upglive.org/tg-raffle. Please follow UPG on social media for the latest updates and to join the Raffle Live.
Note to Editors
Get A #UPGThanksgiving Raffle Ticket: https://upglive.org/tg-raffle
Join UPG: https://unitedpeople.global/join
Apply for the UPG Sustainability Leadership: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability
Apply for UPG Biashara: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara
Learn More about Zanziblue Resort: https://zanziblue.com
Learn More about United People Global: https://unitedpeople.global/about-us
Join UPG’s Media Community: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/journalists-nomination
Follow UPG on most social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36
About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world a better place. UPG believes that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.
Zanziblue Highlights - Luxury Resort in Zanzibar