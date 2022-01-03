Asia Pacific To See Highest Growth Rate in Modular Instruments Market in the coming Years.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Modular Instruments Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Platform Type (PXI, VXI), Application (Research and Development, Manufacturing and Installation), End User (Aerospace, Transportation) and By Geography
The Global Modular Instruments Market is accounted for $1.79 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $4.21 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The growing aerospace and defense sector in developing economies, rising demand for deployment of LTE from the telecommunications sector, and improved R&D spending in emerging countries are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the growing penetration of rental and leasing services is hampering the market growth.
Some of the key players profiled in the Modular Instruments Market include Anritsu, Aplab, Cobham, EXFO, Fastech Telecommunications, Ixia, JDS Uniphase, Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Premier Measurement Solution, Qmax Test Equipment, Rohde & Schwarz, Scientech Technologies, SPX, TEKTRONIX, and Yokogawa Electric.
