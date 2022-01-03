Automotive Blower Market May See A Big Move: SUNON, SPAL Automotive, ebm-papst, Nidec Corporation

Automotive blower market services and technology. Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis by 2027.

Automotive blower is an important component in vehicles. The blower is used for moving air from cabin to the outside or vice versa past heater core of air conditioner evaporator. The blower is an integral part of AC unit and maintains the cabin temperature and moisture content according to passengers’ requirement. A blower is accountable for circulating both hot and cold air according to the climate. Additionally, the blower controls the temperature of electronic components in a vehicle. Based on the type of AC, i.e., manual or automatic, the functioning of the blower will change. The requirement of in-car comfort is driving the AC and automotive markets simultaneously.

The key players analyzed in the report include Nidec, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Coburg, DENSO Manufacturing Michigan Inc., SUNON, SPAL Automotive, ebm-papst, Nidec Corporation, Delta Electronics Ltd, and Continental Automotive GmbH.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Since the outbreak of Novel coronavirus, the economies have witnessed a major slowdown.

Auto industry is facing an enormous challenge due to the safety concerns and government norms. The manufacturers in automotive and component production have curbed their investments.

Moreover, the decreasing investment has restrained the R&D facilities.

As automotive blower market is completely dependent on sales of vehicles, the market would shrink due to fall in consumer spending.

Besides, the disrupted supply chain underutilized capabilities in automotive blower industry are expected to create hurdles for revenue generation.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increasing adoption of luxury cars has amplified the market of automotive blowers. Additionally, the demand for better comfort in car is driving the automotive blower market. Besides, the functional importance of blowers in AC unit is increasing the adoption of automotive blowers in vehicles. Likewise, the automotive blowers are inexpensive and durable. Also, the compact size of automotive blower will propel the market growth. However, the maintenance issues associated with automotive blowers could hamper the market growth. Further, with increase in private cab rentals like Uber, the AC has become basic requirements in car to enhance customer satisfaction, the automotive blower market will proliferate.

The automotive blower market trends are as follows:

Automatic climate control

The demand for thermal comfort is increasing among consumers. With innovation in AC systems, the cabin ambient temperature is taken care with the assistance of automatic climate control. In manual control mode, the fan reacts according to manual settings but in automatic climate control mode, a series of sensors comes into play which analyzes inside and outside temperature and maintain the blower speed accordingly. Automatic climate control has proven to be offering better fuel efficiency than manual control.

Surge in sales of passenger cars

Increase in globalization and rise in disposable income in developing economies has increased the sales of passenger car segment. Additionally, with adoption of new technologies, the sales of passenger cars are rising. With rise in sales of passenger cars, the market of automotive blower is expected to increase. Further, the sales of EV are expected to increase, which will nurture the automotive blower market growth.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive blower industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed automotive blower market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the automotive blower market research report:

What are the leading market players active in the automotive blower market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

