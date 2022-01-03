BIM Modeling for Electrical Contractors Faciliting Project Efficacy, Reducing Blunders During Building Planning

BIM Modeling for Electrical Contractors Facilitating Project Efficacy, Reducing Blunders During Building Planning MEP HVAC Shop Drawing Services BIM Modeling for MEP Contractors MEP BIM Services through Revit Best BIM Strategies for Construction Management

AEC professionals are using BIM methodologies to build project effectiveness and reduce blunders during electrical building plan and development.

In the AEC business, Building Information Modeling is gaining popularity. Regardless of whether it's a home addition, remodeling, renovation or a new construction, BIM is used for accurate building plan during the preconstruction stage. The building projects, like malls, retail shops, as well as residential and commercial construction represent the best portion of the BIM market. A pre-development (plan) and the functional stages of the structure all need BIM. As per Markets and Markets , it is anticipated that by 2026, North America will retain the best portion of the BIM market, including the territories of US, Canada, and Mexico. This part of the globe is quick to adopt BIM for construction planning and development.Sukh Singh, the Vice President of Tejjy Inc. BIM service provider in USA stated - "Our construction professionals are using BIM modeling for electrical contractors to build project effectiveness and reduce blunders during the building plan and development stages."BIM benefits for electrical contractors:· Visualization of electrical services· Flawless collaboration· Reduced wastage· Elimination of work stoppageBIM services for electrical contractors:1. Design development & design validation2. Constructability audit3. Electrical BIM modeling4. Clash detection & coordination5. Value engineering6. Electrical drawings through BIM7. Quantity take-off/Bill of materials8. Revit family creation1. Design development & design validation :· Load analysis· Short circuit analysis· Schedules· Sizing· Voltage drop· Illumination calculation· Energy analysis· Control plan· Fire alarm layout· Risers and single diagram2. Constructability audit:BIM constructability review guarantees:· Adequate space for installation, operation & maintenance· Adherence to building codes for cable heights· Clearance between high voltage and additional low voltage services· Exact position of electrical elements with dimensions3. Electrical BIM modeling:· 3D Modeling of lighting apparatuses, MCC, boards, transformers, DBs, panels, out of approved submittals· Modeling of electrical containment, trunk, bus duct, cable trays, etc.· Model rendering with lights· Electrical BIM model walkthrough in Navisworks4. Clash detection & coordination: Clash detection and coordination at preconstruction, leading to substantial cost savings· A Coordinated BIM model is formed, reducing clashes amongst architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical and fire protection services through:ü Rerouting utilitiesü Modifying elevationsü Re-sizing5. Value engineering· Value Designing through BIM minimizes project cost, saving material usage and boosting functional efficiency through:ü Redesigning electrical servicesü Recommending alternative routes for performing BIM clash detectionü Relocating electrical board, switchgears and lighting apparatuses for diminishing material utilization6. Electrical drawings through BIM:· Power and lighting layout· Sleeve drawings· Conduit spool· Prefabrication drawings· Data cable· Fire alarm drawings7. Quantity Take-off/Bill of Materials:· Quantity Take-offs generated from electrical BIM model with automatic update to changes in the existing model· All electrical installations facilitate contractors in project cost assessment and arranging material acquirement· Instances of Electrical Amount Take-off:ü Wall Mounted Installationü Track Lightingü Fluorescent Apparatusü Flood Light8. Revit Family Creation:· Electrical Revit Families include precise calculation and technical details of product· Incorporates explicit designing information, critical to electrical services· Parametric Revit families contain real-world product information for calculation analysis & simulationsCodes utilized by BIM Experts:• National Fire Protection Association• Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers• National Electrical Safety Code• National Electrical Code• International Code Council• International Building Code• International Fire Code• International Energy Conservation CodeSoftware Applications Utilized by Electrical BIM Service Companies:• Revit• NavisWorks• AutoCAD• Etap (Electrical Transient Analyzer Program)• DIALux• Trimble SysQue• Autodesk Fabrication• Bending – Greenlee• EvolveMEP

How Does BIM Help Electrical Contractors?