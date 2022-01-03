ArtVentive Medical Group Announces Appointment of Bill Olson as CEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtVentive Medical Group Announces Appointment of Bill Olson as CEO
ArtVentive Medical Group, a leading provider of therapeutic embolization products, today announced the appointment of Bill Olson as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 4th, 2022. Mr. Olson is currently ArtVentive’s COO and has over 25 years of experience in medical devices and healthcare.
“We are thrilled to have Bill assume leadership of ArtVentive as its CEO. Together we made tremendous progress in 2021 and this is an exciting time for ArtVentive with new product launches around the corner. Additionally, his deep experience in the vascular market at both startups and strategics is unmatched.” said Leon Rudakov, President and Chairman of the Board at ArtVentive.
Prior to ArtVentive, Mr. Olson was the chief strategist for Abbott’s Vascular division, after having global responsibilities for the endovascular portfolio. Previously, Mr. Olson was President and CEO of ACT(EPIX Therapeutics), an electrophysiology catheter company now owned by Medtronic, and co-founder and CEO of Sawtooth Labs/Avinger with Dr. John B. Simpson. He also served as a Vice President of Corporate Development at FoxHollow Technologies, now owned by Medtronic.
Mr. Olson commented, “I’ve been involved in some amazing technologies during my medical device career, but ArtVentive hits the perfect combination of a large, growing market and a product that is ahead of any competition in simplicity and effectiveness. I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead ArtVentive and expand the use and availability of ArtVentive’s EOS to any patient that needs it.”
About ArtVentive Medical Group, Inc.
Founded by serial inventor and entrepreneur Dr. Leon Rudakov, ArtVentive Medical has developed the EOS embolization plug family, which is approved for use around the world for therapeutic embolization in the peripheral vasculature. EOS offers immediate, precise and permanent occlusion and has successfully been used in thousands of patients to-date.
Contact:
www.artventivemedical.com
Customer Service
ArtVentive Medical Group
