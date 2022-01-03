Claudette Roche Reveals Her Top Nonverbal Job Interview Tips
A job interview is nerve-wracking for most. However, the right tips can ensure any job interview goes successfully.
Your body language can tell another person if you’re respectful, lazy, engaged, or disengaged, without even you having to say a single word.”VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A job interview is nerve-wracking for most. However, the right tips can ensure any job interview goes successfully. Claudette Roche, the Accent Coach, states, “Most people don’t realize how many things they’re communicating through their nonverbal cues. In truth, you might communicate that you’re confident, or not, that you’re open and honest, or not, and so much more. It’s really telling!”
Nonverbal cues refer to a person’s body language, and it matters a lot! Roche adds, “Your body language can tell another person if you’re respectful, lazy, engaged, or disengaged, without even you having to say a single word.”
The Accent Coach says it isn’t impossible to become more aware of and alter one’s body language and verbal cues. She says, “Keep your shoulders back, smile, make eye contact… A lot of it is really basic stuff! If a handshake occurs, make sure it’s firm but not too firm. Sit up tall when talking. Don’t cross your arms. Maybe just relax your hands and hold them together. These small changes can help in leaps and bounds.”
On top of this, Roche advises, “Avoid fidgeting or fiddling with objects in front of you. This isn’t only disrespectful but also is a dead giveaway that you’re nervous. I would say another nonverbal cue that some people miss is clenching their jaw. Instead, relax it. In turn, this can actually help you relax.”
When it comes to job interviews, what a person says matters. Yet, the way a person presents themselves also matters. The Accent Coach elaborates, “Putting your best foot forward is always recommended. Review recommendations for nonverbal cues before your interview. Go over the company info and the position info beforehand. Prepare, prepare, prepare! When you do, you’ll ace that interview, and potentially, score a great job. And who doesn’t want that?”
