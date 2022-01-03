Liquidax Partners with MDsave to Execute Patent Licensing Program for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Healthcare Markets

MDsave makes healthcare accessible to everyone by changing the way we shop for care. We partner with quality providers to offer affordable rates on procedures for patients to purchase directly online. Just like shopping online, customers pay for their procedure upfront.

MDsave IP Enables Licensees to Gain Proprietary Rights to Foundational Patents & Technology; Accelerates Their Growth & Revenue while Enabling New Opportunities

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquidax Capital is pleased to announce that it is now representing MDsave in the execution and program management of the company’s patent and technology licensing program within the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) healthcare market.

MDsave is the market leader making healthcare more accessible for patients paying out of pocket; or self-insured employers looking for high-quality healthcare to offer their employees. The company has developed a national network of hospitals and doctors enabling it to offer fully bundled, transparently priced procedures that allow patients to shop for individualized care at the most economical prices.

Over the last decade, MDsave has strategically developed a robust portfolio of intellectual property assets that include patents, copyrights, trademarks, trade secrets and advanced Internet based technologies for the bundled healthcare market. The results of these efforts have provided the company with a comprehensive foundational portfolio of intellectual property assets that currently include nine (9) patent families and over twenty-five (25) patents and/or patents pending.

Daniel Drolet, CEO of Liquidax stated “MDsave’s technology and intellectual property has been developed to not only provide patients, employers, doctors, hospitals and administrators with superior healthcare services that meet the needs of the entire value chain – but it has been developed to strategically ensure the ongoing defense of MDsave market positions”.

Examples of MDsave's Exclusive Patent Rights, include:

• Processing Bundled Payments and Reimbursements

• Bundled Payment Adjudication and Virtual Payment Systems

• Transparent Deductible Checkers

• Healthcare Shopping Carts

• CPT Code Searching for Back-end Bundling of Services

• Transparent Pricing Methods

• Prepaid Purchases & Redeemable Healthcare Services

• Bundling of Pharmaceuticals

In addition to its robust portfolio of patents; MDsave provides superior technology and services that are also available to select licensees. These include highly-engineered API’s, seamless integration, and ongoing technical support and consulting.

Drolet stated that “MDsave was the first company to enter the marketplace and has steadily amassed a powerful showcase of patents and technologies that together add significant value to the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Healthcare market. These patents touch on all key areas needed for success in this market. We look forward to onboarding and supporting new licensees as soon as possible”.

Companies in the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Healthcare space may not realize that they need to obtain a patent license from MDsave. Please contact Liquidax and a licensing representative will assist you in making those determinations. Companies that sign-up to join the MDsave Patent Licensing Program in the month of January 2022 will receive early adopter rates, special discounts, and ongoing access to large market opportunities. Companies interested in integrating new API solutions for their business models should also contact Liquidax to learn more about available technology opportunities.

To learn if your company has been identified as a potential licensee; please contact Liquidax at 1-800-373-9757 Extension #5, and/or send an email to mdsave@liquidax.com and request additional information on the Liquidax MDsave Licensing Program.