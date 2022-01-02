AudioVisual Pursuits Rebranding And Expanding

Submit Release
MESQUITE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audiovisual Pursuits Is Rebranding And Expanding

Easy Church Tech has provided houses of worship the knowledge they needed to implement today's technology in their meeting spaces. Now, after rebranding themselves as AudioVisual Pursuits, the company is reaching out beyond just providing for houses of worship. The new name reflects what they have always done - provide knowledge in AV to anyone involved in multimedia. Along with being a resource for churches looking for help implementing AV equipment, AudioVisual Pursuits can now offer advice on how to set up an AV system at your house or business. They are also adding over 1,000 articles on all aspects of audiovisual production that will be published by year's end.

"We began as Easy Church Tech and we were known for advice that made it easy to implement in a church. Now we are rebranding to be known as AudioVisual Pursuit and we want to help everyone who is involved with AV," said Duke Taber, founder of AudioVisual Pursuits. "A lot of people still think there has to be a technological barrier to using audiovisual equipment in their home and in business, and we hope to change that."

They already have articles on helping churches find the right AV team and how to save when updating your sound booth along with extensive guides on live streaming and church projection systems. And they plan to add articles that will help with everything from selecting speakers at your church or business to the best way to set up your home theater.

"Until now, we have just been a resource for churches and have served at the request of pastors who want to learn how they can buy or implement this technology themselves," said Duke Taber. "Now we are expanding that to include everyone."

For more information on AudioVisual Pursuits, visit https://audiovisualpursuits.com or contact Duke Taber at duketaber@protonmail.com .

