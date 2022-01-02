Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 400 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, January 2, 2022, in the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:18 am, the suspect forcibly entered a residential building at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took an ATM machine and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.