Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 3000 Block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and vehicle in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Saturday, January 1, 2022, in the 3000 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:01 am, the suspect and victim were involved in a traffic accident at the listed location. The suspect and victim exited their vehicles and the suspect snatched the victim’s phone. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below. The vehicle can be described as a gray or silver Jeep Cherokee with temporary tags and heavy front damage.

Anyone who can identify this individual and/or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.