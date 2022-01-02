Young Artist Sings God, Family, and Country

Submit Release
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eight—year—old Lucia Volpicelli, known by her stage name "Grace”, has just released her first single on Christmas Day entitled “Through My Eyes.”  This all-new original song and video is a feel-good tune about God, family, and country that has a memorable theme.   
 
“You can’t help but sing along,” says Ray Auger, radio personality and music promoter at MyFM 101.3 radio.

"It's an all around amazing song,” says Ervina Ashbrook, wardrobe stylist and producer based out of Los Angeles.
 
“I released ‘Through My Eyes’ on Christmas Day because Christmas is a time for sharing family love,” explained Grace. “It’s also my grandfather’s birthday.  One year ago, he was in the ICU fighting for his life against COVID. We’re all so happy he fought through it and is here with us today. I wanted to sing something special for him and my dad.”

Robert Bangor, PhD, author and musician thinks highly of her views about God, family and country. “It’s not often we get to hear music which incorporates traditional American values.”

Grace is no stranger to entertainment. She has nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram. She has done television and internet commercials for Monopoly Junior, Play Doh, Fidelity Investments, Yale University, and walked the runway this past Fall at the Providence Fashion Week. She can also be spotted on “Baby Alive” packaging in all U.S. Target stores.
 
“I love making people laugh and smile,” says Grace. “I hope this song hits home with families and kids of all ages.”
 
“Through My Eyes” can be found on Amazon Prime, Spotify, YouTube, and many more streaming platforms. Grace is represented by WSM Talent.  “Through My Eyes” was written by King's Studio and produced in partnership with Volpicelli Productions Company.

