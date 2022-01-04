BORNE LAUNCHES MACHINE-LEARNING RESTAURANT LOCATION INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM

New restaurant tech startup announces the launch of its full system fueled by over 60 restaurant concept data sources

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurant brands demand stronger insights in order to successfully scale, and Borne, a new, machine-learning technology company, seeks to deliver on that demand with the release of their new platform.

It’s well known that restaurant failure rates are extremely high. Large multi-units aren’t exempt from this reality. The roots of failure start with location strategies built on misinformation or weak data.

Borne pulls in more than 90 data points. This data fuels study area reports that help brands home in on regions primed for success. From there, brands can output an exhaustive location-specific report, called the Borne Report™. The report-level system has helped hotel and restaurant startup brands over the last 18 months.

Today, Borne has released its full system that empowers multi-unit restaurants with the tools to identify prime real estate across the nation. The full system was beta-tested by well-known brands including Carl’s Jr./Hardees, Blaze Pizza, Slapfish, JLL, and Zoup! which helped refine the system’s features and usability.

The brainchild of Borne is Bay-Area restaurant veteran Gregory Don Nasser, Borne was created to give restaurants a competitive edge in their growth strategies. “Brands have been supplied with a fraction of the data that’s available to them due to fragmentation and limits from the various systems available. With Borne, we’re pulling the most data possible, and connecting dots that lead to the profound insights needed to lead growth in this industry,” stated Nasser.

Borne is a restaurant location intelligence platform fueled with the Nation’s largest restaurant concept dataset and powered by a proprietary machine-learning engine. Its goal is to prevent premature restaurant closures, and empower successful growth for multi-unit brands with rich, insightful data so every American community can thrive.