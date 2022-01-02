Angelena Bonet Wins 'Best Female Empowerment Award' at Toronto Indie Filmmakers Festival for her film CHANGE THE WORLD
The Australian documentary filmmaker, singer-songwriter and humanitarian has won 'Best Female Empowerment Award' (Honorable Mention) for her biopic documentary.
I'm so grateful and proud to win this important category in Toronto and be a voice not only for myself, but for every woman on our planet who can't speak. This really is a magical note to end 2021 on!”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian born singer-songwriter and documentary filmmaker, Angelena Bonet, has won ‘Best Female Empowerment Award’ (Honorable Mention) for her documentary “Change The World” at the Toronto Indie Filmmakers Festival in Canada, the other city she splits her time between. The announcement came just before the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve while Angelena was in Sydney, Australia. Bonet’s biopic short film, which she produced in its entirety, has won more than 250 film festival awards worldwide. The inspiring film recently screened in Turkey, Brazil and Sweden is resonating all around the world. She has been the recipient of many special awards including the 'Humanitarian Award' at The Jane Austen International Film Festival and the ‘Human Spirit Award' at the DOCS Without Borders International Film Festival in The Bahamas.
— Angelena Bonet
As a global ambassador for women and girls, Angelena is a voice for those who cannot speak, or those struggling to heal. Angelena recently released "Change The World" on YouTube to make it available to everyone for free. She realises that many women and girls who could benefit from her voice and be inspired by her journey may be at a financial disadvantage and wanted to help them and not expect anything in return. Domestic violence has risen exponentially since the Covid-19 global pandemic began and many victims are in lockdown with their abusers. Angelena hopes to reach those women and give them hope and assure them there is light at the end of the tunnel and they are definitely not alone or forgotten. Now empowered by the crime that almost took her life, Angelena is a warrior in the fight to end violence against women. With a fierce commitment to helping victims heal and take back their life, she brings to bear a multitude of talents, wisdom and personal experience. Only from the depths of her despair and darkest days has she truly found her voice and the courage to share about her experiences and to speak out. After surviving the life-changing crime in 2012, Angelena wanted to make a difference in the world and shed light on issues humanity is yet to resolve and generally swept under the carpet. Violence against women has been a hidden disease in every culture since time immemorial and was already a silent global epidemic before our current global pandemic began.
Before the #MeToo movement had begun, Angelena chose to go public with her story and decided to create her production company, Crystal Heart Productions, in Toronto in 2014. She had the intention of interviewing women and girls all around the world and from all walks of life for an online talk show "Heart Of The Matter", and thus allowing women’s voices to be heard. She then included interviews with women's rights leaders such as President Obama's Women's Equality Advisor Tina Tchen, Tony award-winning playwright and activist Eve Ensler, CEO of Canadian Women's Foundation, Paulette Senior and Australian Journalist, Tracey Spicer, to name a few in her sequel "Angelena: Heart Of The Matter" in the documentary tetralogy she has released on Vimeo On Demand which has won numerous film festival awards worldwide. Bonet has also served as the Australian Ambassador for World Mental Health Day, an official blogger for OXFAM, a public speaker at V Day One Billion Rising Organization events, a current member of the RAINN Organization Speaker Bureau in Washington D.C. and also raises awareness and funds through her non-profit organization, Crystal Heart Foundation. Her mission is to support charities that are in alignment with ending of violence against women and supporting survivors’ recovery from PTSD and has also created a non-profit web series "The Angelena Bonet Show". She sends a powerful message of self-love and healing through her documentary films as well as her singing, songwriting, public speaking engagements and her non-profit work. Based on her life experiences and connections with people from all walks of life, Angelena tells us “it is crystal clear to me that love and forgiveness really are the keys. They can and do conquer all”.
Toronto Indie Filmmakers Festival exists as a result of the minds of a group of filmmakers, producers, and crew members who are always looking for new experiences in storytelling and finding answers to the all-important questions of our existence. They have tried to find filmmakers who are always in search of something new. Filmmakers who find new topics to explore and new paths to walk on. Looking at the history of cinema, one can see that this art has been built upon new experiences and if they can be a small candle on this path and help the voices of more independent filmmakers to be heard, then it means that they have succeeded in their job. Toronto Indie Filmmakers Festival is a place for independent, experimental, innovative, and progressive filmmakers to be seen and to be heard.
From international model to multi-award winning documentary filmmaker, singer-songwriter, actress and humanitarian Angelena's message is one of peace, love and unity.
Angelena Bonet
Crystal Heart Productions
info@angelenabonet.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other