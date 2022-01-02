Submit Release
Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Edgewood Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, December 31, 2021, in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 2:35 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

A suspect vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

