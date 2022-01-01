Submit Release
Rey Rey Rodriguez Set to Release Visual Art Into the Facebook Metaverse

Graffiti art created by south florida visual artist Rey Rey Rodriguez for the Metaverse

South Florida based Visual Artist Rey Rey Rodriguez enters the Metaverse in 2022

With this site I have planted my seed, You're now infected with my artistic disease!”
— Rey Rey Rodriguez
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the recent announcement of the social media giant Facebook changing it’s name to Meta, came the announcement of the all-new Metaverse. It’s being hailed as the next big thing for the future of social media, and described as a virtual world where anyone can work, play, socialize, and share art. While it’s still in its’ beta stages, excited fans everywhere await its; arrival and are all already planning out who they’ll become, and what they’ll do in this land of VR. Meta has given access to a select group of artists and creators to have their work uploaded into the Metaverse, for users to see and interact with.

The graphic art of South Florida visual artist Rey Rey Rodriguez will enter the Metaverse in late February of 2022. Although better known for his photography, his contribution to this new platform will consist of a series of virtual graffiti art that will be displayed throughout the walls within the virtual world. The artwork will remain frozen, and will animate upon user interaction. Rodriguez states, “I’ve always been a big fan of Facebook and it’s sister company Instagram. I have no doubt that the Metaverse will be the biggest of the three in no time. It’s a huge honor to be a part of it in any way.”

