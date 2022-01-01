Bertie Correctional Offender Dies of Apparent Suicide

Bertie Correctional Institution offender Dontavian Bartee (#1554435) has died after an apparent suicide.

He was found unresponsive in his cell around 6:49 a.m. today. The prison’s first responders performed lifesaving measures until local paramedics arrived who also worked to resuscitate the offender and pronounced Bartee deceased at 7:14 a.m.

Law enforcement was notified of the death and is investigating, as is common in these circumstances. The Department of Public Safety is cooperating fully in the investigation and is also conducting its own investigation.

Bartee, 24, was serving a seven-year, five-month term for Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon after being convicted in Wake County. He was admitted to prison on Sept. 1, 2017 and was projected to be released on Feb. 26, 2025.

