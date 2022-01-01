Ball Together Foundation Donates 5,000 Pieces of Sports Equipment to Children in Rwanda
Michael Sakellakis and Francesco Gallos, two high school students, created this organization to share their passion for sports with disadvantaged children.HACKENSACK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES , January 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ball Together Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to “empower children with the resources and equipment necessary to exercise properly,” has donated over 5,000 pieces of sports equipment throughout the past year to rural provinces in Rwanda. These donations were made possible through Micheal and Francesco’s fundraising efforts and a donation from the New York Red Bulls, a professional soccer team that competes in the highest level of competition in Major League Soccer.
According to the World Health Organization, five million deaths can be avoided each year if everyone exercises adequately. Those who do not exercise are at a 20%-30% higher risk of death. Nevertheless, it costs approximately $306 per person yearly to participate in physical activities. Especially in low-income countries, families cannot afford to pay these expenses, thus limiting their access to quality physical exercise. Therefore, the donations made by the Ball Together Foundation, which include contributions of balls, jerseys, and cones, will give disadvantaged children without access to exercise equipment an ability to live a healthier lifestyle through sports.
“Knowing that so many children don’t have access to sports equipment is saddening, but being able to make a positive impact on these children’s lives is what makes our efforts worthwhile. We are thrilled with the contributions we have made thus far, and we will continue to strive to create an even larger positive impact in the future. I want to thank the New York Red Bulls and all of our donors for their contributions in making these donations possible,” said Michael Sakellakis, president and founder of Ball Together Foundation.
