Bair Energy Announces Chair of Board

LARAMIE, WYOMING, USA, January 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bair Energy, a Delaware limited liability company, announced today that it has concluded an extensive talent search with the Eastman Group LLC of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Candice McGuire, of Houston, Texas, has been selected to serve as Bair Energy's Chair of the Board.

Ms McGuire, is Owner/Principal and Project Manager for Houston's Iron Projects where she focused on project and program management as well as construction management and general contracting. She earned her BS in Civil Engineering at Oregon State University in 2006. Since then she has gathered a wealth of experience in the energy sector including work with hydrogen production, storage systems, electricity distribution, pipelines, financial management and more.

Nicholas Bair, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are excited to bring Candice on board as we enter 2022 with our strategic partners. Candice will be working on renewable energy in general and specifically in the development of green hydrogen as the transformational energy choice for the next century. Her immediate focus will be our strategically important Wyoming projects. Her outstanding skills and talents will greatly enhance Bair Energy's already stellar team. I know she will deliver and we are honored. Our congratulations to Candice for accepting the position and the responsibility."

About Bair Energy, LLC:
Bair Energy is owner's representative for platforms such as Clean Energy Holdings, a renewable energy and technology firm, where it provides program and construction management services. Bair Energy develops and maintains project scope, schedule, and budget. It does so safely in a concept-through-operation approach. In that role, Bair Energy seeks to ensure high quality of life for people around the world by providing efficient and environmentally sound energy. We do that by developing, installing and operating renewable energy generation and storage projects that are cost-effective and match leading edge technologies to site conditions and client goals. Our efficient, reliable and sustainable solutions are recognized as innovative in the industry and exemplify the spirit driving the new age of responsible energy development.
