Tiptonville Man Arrested, Charged with Murder and Attempted Murder

TIPTONVILLE – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Tiptonville man on multiple charges including murder.

On December 21st, at the request of 29th District Attorney General Danny Goodman, agents joined the Tiptonville Police Department in investigating a double shooting at a home in the 200 block of Cherry Street, in which one individual was fatally wounded. The deceased individual was identified as Jerry Yates (DOB: 5/28/64) of Tiptonville. The second individual was transported to an area hospital for treatment. During the course of the investigation, Willie L. Gates Jr. (DOB: 2/9/72) was identified as the individual responsible for the shootings.

On December 30th, warrants were issued charging Gates with First Degree Murder, Felony Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Attempted Felony Murder, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Especially Aggravated Burglary (two counts), Employing a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (two counts), and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon. Today, with the assistance of the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team, Gates was located in Memphis and taken into custody. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail with possible additional charges pending. Bond will be set at his first court appearance.

Along with the Tiptonville Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation and arrest.