Supreme Judicial Court Issues New Order Pausing Jury Trials 

BOSTON, MA — In response to the current situation in the Commonwealth with respect to COVID-19, the Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) today issued an order pausing all jury trials in Massachusetts state courthouses until January 31, 2022. All courts otherwise will remain open for in-person business, with a continued emphasis on conducting matters remotely whenever possible.

Today’s order partially amends the existing order regarding court operations during the pandemic, which was issued by the SJC on July 1, 2021 and became effective July 12, 2021.

