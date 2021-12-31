Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: Sanitary measures can be strengthened for sporting events
The ratings for the broadcasts of sporting events both in Mexico and outside the country have been notorious.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faced with the uncertainty generated by recent events, sports marketing expert Jose Eshkenazi Smeke commented that sports leagues are prepared to meet these new challenges.
We will know the impacts of this new variant during the following weeks. It is time to be prepared, not alarmed. To strengthen sanitary measures, emphasized the leading executive in virtual advertising, Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.
To date, massive events have not been a trigger for contagion. The organization of Formula One in Mexico City was a success in that sense. In the case of Mexico, since sporting events are mainly in open spaces, it has probably helped to reduce the chances of contagion, said Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.
Regarding Mexico's ability to establish mechanisms to guarantee the holding of sporting events, he added: Vaccination is the initial piece to face this challenge. Mexico has advanced in this chapter despite all its challenges, and Mexico City and its metropolitan area have made significant progress in this area. We certainly do not face a debate around the application of the vaccine in Mexican society compared to the challenges in other countries.
Indeed, various media pointed out the success of Formula One in CDMX based on the implementation of the F1 Fast Pass.
In addition to the impact that sports events have with spectators on television ratings, the expert in sports advertising on television established: "The ratings for the broadcasts of sporting events both in Mexico and outside the country have been notorious. We see it in the NFL and Liga MX BBVA Bancomer. Audiences like to watch games with fans. It is part of the excellent community party that sporting events bring us. "
Regarding the future of television audiences, he commented, "Despite the restart of operations, we observe that the audiences for the broadcasts of sporting events are maintained. It is hoped that sporting events and reality shows will remain the core of television content. "
Finally, executive Jose Eshkenazi commented: Entertainment is an insignificant change. The current situation we are experiencing allowed the development of the NTF in sports and esports' growth, among other things. That is why we can say that some areas succeed while other areas of the industry face significant challenges. Fortunately, we saw growth in the virtual advertising category in our sports events and reality divisions. Our clients are finding the results that strengthen their marketing strategies with our products.
Jose Eshkenazi Smeke is the CEO of Soccer Media Solutions, a Mexico-based sports marketing company, and a sports marketing and digital marketing specialist. He is passionate about the outdoors, digital advertising, and combining the two.
