Submit Release
News Search

There were 322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,487 in the last 365 days.

Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: Sanitary measures can be strengthened for sporting events

Jose Eshkenazi Publicidad en canchas de futbol

Jose Eshkenazi Publicidad en canchas de futbol

Jose Eshkenazi Publicidad en canchas de futbol

Jose Eshkenazi Publicidad en canchas de futbol

Jose Eshkenazi de Soccer Media Solutions explica publicidad deportiva las olimpiadas

Jose Eshkenazi Publicidad en canchas de futbol

Jose Eshkenazi de Soccer Media Solutions

Jose Eshkenazi Soccer Media Solutions

Jose Eshkenazi de Soccer Media Solutions

Jose Eshkenazi Publicidad en canchas de futbol

Sports marketing expert Jose Eshkenazi Smeke points out some new challenges in hosting sporting events.

The ratings for the broadcasts of sporting events both in Mexico and outside the country have been notorious.”
— Jose Eshkenazi Smeke
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faced with the uncertainty generated by recent events, sports marketing expert Jose Eshkenazi Smeke commented that sports leagues are prepared to meet these new challenges.

We will know the impacts of this new variant during the following weeks. It is time to be prepared, not alarmed. To strengthen sanitary measures, emphasized the leading executive in virtual advertising, Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.

To date, massive events have not been a trigger for contagion. The organization of Formula One in Mexico City was a success in that sense. In the case of Mexico, since sporting events are mainly in open spaces, it has probably helped to reduce the chances of contagion, said Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.

Regarding Mexico's ability to establish mechanisms to guarantee the holding of sporting events, he added: Vaccination is the initial piece to face this challenge. Mexico has advanced in this chapter despite all its challenges, and Mexico City and its metropolitan area have made significant progress in this area. We certainly do not face a debate around the application of the vaccine in Mexican society compared to the challenges in other countries.
Indeed, various media pointed out the success of Formula One in CDMX based on the implementation of the F1 Fast Pass.

In addition to the impact that sports events have with spectators on television ratings, the expert in sports advertising on television established: "The ratings for the broadcasts of sporting events both in Mexico and outside the country have been notorious. We see it in the NFL and Liga MX BBVA Bancomer. Audiences like to watch games with fans. It is part of the excellent community party that sporting events bring us. "

Regarding the future of television audiences, he commented, "Despite the restart of operations, we observe that the audiences for the broadcasts of sporting events are maintained. It is hoped that sporting events and reality shows will remain the core of television content. "

Finally, executive Jose Eshkenazi commented: Entertainment is an insignificant change. The current situation we are experiencing allowed the development of the NTF in sports and esports' growth, among other things. That is why we can say that some areas succeed while other areas of the industry face significant challenges. Fortunately, we saw growth in the virtual advertising category in our sports events and reality divisions. Our clients are finding the results that strengthen their marketing strategies with our products.

About Jose Eshkenazi Smeke
Jose Eshkenazi Smeke is the CEO of Soccer Media Solutions, a Mexico-based sports marketing company, and a sports marketing and digital marketing specialist. He is passionate about the outdoors, digital advertising, and combining the two.

Antonio Lopez
Hey Content Agency
email us here

You just read:

Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: Sanitary measures can be strengthened for sporting events

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.