Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: Women's sports leagues are growing and a great advertising investment opportunity.
Jose Eshkenazi, an expert in sports marketing, tells us his view about the increased penetration of women's sports leagues.
Globally, the Women's Sports Leagues have had a positive performance. However, there is still much to be done,”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, women's sports leagues have increased their penetration in various sectors of society, and positive experiences in Europe and America have started to pay off. In this regard, the sports marketing expert Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.
Globally, the Women's Sports Leagues have had a positive performance. However, there is still much to be done, highlighting Soccer Media Solutions's executive, the leader in the virtual advertising segment, Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.
The case of the USA is very notorious thanks to the creation of structures that favor the integration of women into a sport for the rest of the world; as I said before, holding the Summer Olympics every two years could generate more alternatives for the growth of women's sports leagues. To show the ratings that both women's soccer and softball have achieved, emphasized businessman Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.
Indeed, the Women's College World Series final averaged more than 1.8 million viewers on ESPN, more than ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball (1.6 million), and the men's College World Series (1.7 million). The US softball team's victory over Australia in extra-innings to secure a spot in the gold medal final drew 15.3 million viewers as part of NBC's primetime coverage, an audience larger than 12.5. million who watched the last game of this year's NBA Finals on ABC.
The case of Alexa Moreno with Toyota is clear proof of the window that the Olympics open to female marketing and by generating more empathy from women towards the follow-up of women's sports. The executive pointed out.
In the US, 42% of college sports fans are women. Additionally, a female fan is more likely to engage on social media, providing a great avenue to reach fans with an economic spending power of $ 530 billion a year.
Indeed, there is still a need to continue creating a wave of support for university and professional women's sports, both on and off the playing fields. We all need to come together - properties, leagues, media companies, and brands - to support further growth, not just now but for the foreseeable future. The Mexican businessman Jose Eshkenazi Smeke pointed out.
Finally, the entrepreneur considered: of course, they are a great investment opportunity. Our athletes can be great spokespersons for brands and have significant credibility in high-consumption audiences.
Jose Eshkenazi Smeke is an entrepreneur and executive philanthropist at Soccer Media Solutions; the company focused on the virtual advertising sector.
