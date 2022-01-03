Submit Release
7 New Year’s Resolutions to Grow a Collaborative Divorce Practice

The Crouch Group Logo

2022 Blog Themes

If a 2022 goal is to grow a Collaborative Divorce practice, we have some New Year’s Resolutions that will make a difference.

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative Divorce is a better way to untie the knot. The problem for most Collaborative Divorce professionals is that not enough people know about this divorce option. Here are 7 New Year’s Resolutions that The Crouch Group, a Collaborative Divorce marketing firm has developed to help to divorce professionals to increase awareness and the number of Collaborative Divorce cases in 2022.

Make Collaborative Divorce prominent on a website and information easy to find. Look at the website through the eyes of a first-time visitor to the site. If Collaborative does not have a significant presence on the site, why would a potential client think that this is an important part of the practice?

Use Collaborative Divorce Not Collaborative Law or Collaborative Practice on the site. It is important to speak the language of a potential client that is looking for information about divorce. Collaborative Law and Collaborative Practice is internal language amongst Collaborative professionals, but it is not helpful to someone doing a divorce search. Tying the word collaborative to an area of practice means thinking about the client’s needs instead of hoping that they can figure it out.

Use a video such our Story of the Orange Explainer Video to help potential clients learn about the Collaborative Divorce process. For many potential clients it is easier to learn by watching video than by reading. Contact The Crouch Group for information on how to get a customized version of this video.

Have an independent analysis of the website and digital collaborative footprint conducted to find areas of improvement for the site. A free analysis from The Crouch Group includes 4 reports with actionable items that one can give to the web team.

Blog and Blog some more! Commit to writing at least 1 new blog per month. This will make a huge difference in the performance of a website. We also have strategies for producing blogs on a consistent basis that make the process of developing blogs easier and consistent.

Get More Google Reviews. Develop a strategy for getting more 5-star Google Reviews and respond to every review, good and bad. Responding shows that one is paying attention and that one will pay attention to their case.

Bring in Outside Voices Speak to a Collaborative Organization. Outside voices bring different ideas and perspectives. Camille Milner and Tim Crouch are available to speak to a Collaborative organization in 2022 about Collaborative Divorce marketing/public education. It is part of our joint mission of helping to grow the Collaborative movement. Camille Milner is a Collaborative Divorce Attorney in Texas and received the Gay G. Cox Award for Excellence in Collaborative Law from Collaborative Divorce Texas. Her husband Tim Crouch owns a marketing and advertising agency that works with Collaborative groups and professionals throughout the United States. They have also written a book, “Build the Brand and Grow a Collaborative Practice which is available on Amazon.

2022 is Collaborative’s time to shine. These “resolutions” can be part of shining a light on Collaborative Divorce to help spread the word that there is a better way to untie the knot.

