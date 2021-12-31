Award-Winning Year for Atlanta Law Firm
Garvish Immigration Law Group capped a successful year with a series of awardsATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth L.A. Garvish, Founder and Managing Member at Garvish Immigration Law Group, is honored to announce the firm is the recipient of multiple legal awards in 2021 despite the challenging immigration law environment. With over five decades of combined experience, Garvish Immigration Law strives for excellence, values teamwork and encourages creativity.
Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC, is honored to have received the following recognitions in 2021 for legal services and customer service:
Elizabeth Garvish, Esq., was selected to Super Lawyers (2013 - 2022)
Nadia Kalata, Esq., was named a Super Lawyers - Rising Stars 2018 - 2021
Elizabeth Garvish, Esq., was named to U.S. News - Best Lawyers® 2021
Garvish Immigration Law Group was named to Best Law Firms 2022
Kev’s Best: 5 Best Immigration Attorneys in Atlanta, GA
2021 Law Firm 500: Garvish Immigration Law Group was ranked one of the Fastest Growing Law Firms in the U.S. for the 5th year in a row
“We are very pleased to receive these recognitions during such a challenging and extraordinary year. Garvish Immigration Law Group succeeds when our clients succeed and we find great joy in making America a better place through immigration. Our team of experienced legal professionals and the loyalty and support of our clients make these awards possible.”
~ Elizabeth L.A. Garvish, Esq.,
Founder and Managing Member, Garvish Immigration Law Group LLC
Elizabeth Garvish was also recognized in the 2021 Women in the Law Business Edition by Best Lawyers.
About Elizabeth Garvish
Elizabeth L.A. Garvish is the Founder and Managing Member of Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC. Elizabeth is the granddaughter of Hungarian immigrants and grew up with a love for languages and culture. These passions landed her in her very first job as an attorney at an immigration firm in Houston, Texas. As an immigration lawyer, Elizabeth had found her purpose. After years of immigration practice experience with small boutique firms, big law and nonprofits, Elizabeth founded Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC in 2010. The firm has been recognized as one of the fastest growing law firms in the country by Law Firm 500. Elizabeth is a frequent speaker and presenter on U.S. immigration topics around the world. She is an active member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) serving on various national committees as well as serving as the Past Chair of the Georgia- Alabama Chapter of AILA. She also served for many years as the local Coordinator of AILA’s national Citizenship Day Naturalization Drive and was recognized for her development of this program on local level as the recipient of the State Bar of Georgia’s H. Sol Clark Pro Bono Award in 2008. In 2012, she was recognized as an Agent of Change by the New Leaders Council and she received the AILA Champion of the Year award from the Georgia Asylum and Immigration Network in 2015. Elizabeth also hosted an internet radio show on wceg.org called “Beyond the Border.” She earned her B.A. from Johns Hopkins University and her J.D. from Tulane University School of Law. She is AV rated by Martindale Hubbell, recognized by Best Lawyers, Georgia Super Lawyers, licensed to practice law in Georgia, Texas and South Carolina and fluent in Spanish..
About Garvish Immigration Law LLC
Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC is a boutique immigration law firm based in Atlanta, Georgia representing corporate and individual clients across the globe. Our practice is focused exclusively on employment and family-based cases. At Garvish Immigration Law Group, we function with one principle in mind – our clients come first. The immigration process can be daunting, especially in today’s current environment. We are committed to close collaboration with our clients to ensure they achieve their goals.
