New Year's Eve: World's Tallest Electronic Count-Down Clock, Champagne Geyser, and Largest Animated Fireworks Display

World's tallest electronic New Year's Countdown Clock; world's biggest animated Champagne Geyser; and world's largest Digital Fireworks display light-up South Florida skyline this holiday weekend, at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper in downtown Miami.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper Illuminates South Florida Skyline with Tower Lighting Spectacle

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter New Year’s tower lighting is a beacon of best wishes -- as a challenging year comes to a close and a new year begins; with it are prospects for a brighter future. ” — Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO, Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See).

MIAMI, FLA, USA, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s tallest electronic New Year’s Countdown Clock; the world’s biggest animated Champagne Geyser; and the world’s largest Digital Fireworks display will light-up the South Florida skyline this holiday weekend, at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper in downtown Miami.

At midnight, Saturday morning, hundreds of thousands of revelers are expected to fill the streets of Miami and line the causeways of Biscayne Bay to ring-in 2022.

And, when they look-up in the sky they will see the 700-foot-high Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower, which features the world’s tallest and most technologically-advanced animation lighting system.

City’s Soaring Signature Skyscraper Celebrates New Year

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter is igniting thousands of light-emitting diodes (L.E.D.’s) to create a spectacular New Year’s Eve countdown celebration and New Year’s weekend lightshow.

It all starts at sunset on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January, 3, 2022.

Paramount Miami’s New Year’s Countdown Clock starts ticking at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021.

Dimensional Descriptions

Appearing across the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s 100-foot-tall by 300-foot-wide rooftop crown will be the digital display of a colossal 60-second countdown clock.

As the clock starts ticking-away the final seconds of 2021, an electronic geyser of champagne bubbles begins spewing vertically upward through the building’s 700-foot-tall center column, overflowing along the sides of the superstructure.

When the clock strikes zero, at midnight, a massive virtual fireworks display starts exploding – lighting up the “Magic City” Skyline.

So too does a set of mammoth L.E.D. digits that read, “2022” and the words, “Happy New Year.”

World’s Most-Advanced Animation Lighting System

The ultra-futuristic Paramount is the soaring signature skyscraper of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is, currently, the nation’s biggest urban core construction project and America’s second-largest real estate development, which is dubbed as, “The City-within-the-City-of-the-Future.”

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper is built with 16,000 L.E.D.’s embedded in 10,000 panes of high-impact resistant glass.

The lighting system can create a combination of 16.2-million colors.

It took a team of 12 technicians a total of three-years to install the one-of-a-kind Paramount Miami Worldcenter lighting system – at a cost of $3-million.

Beacon of Holiday Wishes

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter spectacular New Year’s weekend tower lighting is a shining beacon of cheer and best wishes to all -- as a challenging year comes to a close and a new year begins; and with it are the prospects for a brighter future,” says Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO, Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See).

Continuous Lightings | Eastern Time

The tower lightings begin at sunset New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31, 2021 through dawn Saturday, January 1, 2021 and during the pre-dawn and post-sunset hours of Sunday and Monday, January 2 and 3, 2022.

The tower will continue illuminating through the holiday weekend, starting on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 5:00 a.m. and shutting down at 7:30 a.m. and then will reignite at sunset and remain lit until midnight. The tower lightings will occur one more time, with an identical schedule, on Monday, January 3, 2021.

Best Camera Shots

It is recommended that TV News crews and print photographers consider setting-up tripods and live vans in the empty lots located along NE 8th Street between N. Miami Avenue and NW 1st Avenue in downtown Miami or along Biscayne Blvd near Bayside Marketplace.

Caution, the closer the camera is to the building; the more-pixelated the images.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is located at 851 NE First Avenue, Miami, Florida 33132

