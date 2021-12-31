Secretary Raffensperger responds to partisan redistricting lawsuits

(Atlanta) – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pushed back against recently filed lawsuits against Georgia’s new district maps.

“Georgia’s maps are fair and adhere to traditional principles of redistricting,” Raffensperger said. “These lawsuits are nothing but politically motivated actions from politically motivated groups seeking to further their partisan preferences.”

“The plaintiffs hide behind lofty rhetoric, but all they care about is entrenching the failed policies of the Biden Administration that are making everything more expensive for Georgia families and harder on Georgia businesses,” he continued. “In 2020, Republicans made significant gains in the U.S. House of Representatives, held control of state legislatures across the country, and flipped New Hampshire’s legislature. The Virginia and New Jersey statewide elections in 2021 show just how vulnerable the liberals are. When they lose more seats in 2022, it will because the Biden Administration’s failed policies are harming Americans.”

On Thursday, December 30, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed Georgia’s new Congressional districts into law. Several partisan organizations filed lawsuits immediately after.