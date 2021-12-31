Submit Release
News Search

There were 338 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,529 in the last 365 days.

To His Excellency Mr. Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba

AZERBAIJAN, December 31 - 31 december 2021, 15:00

Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Cuba – Liberation Day that on my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and through you, your people.

The development of Azerbaijan-Cuba relations is gratifying. I wish to particularly emphasize productive cooperation between our countries with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I believe that through our joint efforts the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba will continue to develop successfully, and our cooperation continues within the multilateral bodies, including the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement.

On this memorable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Cuba.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 December 2021

You just read:

To His Excellency Mr. Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.