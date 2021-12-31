Premier’s statement on New Year’s Day

CANADA, December 31 - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement marking New Year’s Day:

“Tomorrow, we mark the beginning of a new year. Even for an optimist like myself, 2021 has been an exceptionally challenging time.

“For many, this will be remembered as the year that climate change arrived on our doorsteps. Here in B.C., we faced record-setting droughts, heat waves and forest fires, floods and mudslides.

“Through it all, British Columbians have risen to the challenge. Around the province, people have welcomed neighbours into their homes and onto their lands. They have provided food and shelter, helped rescue livestock and rushed to fill sandbags at all hours of the day and night.

“At the same time, we continue to grapple with a global pandemic that has claimed lives and threatened livelihoods. While we will feel these losses for a long time to come, there is reason for hope.

“Over the past year, the largest immunization program in B.C.’s history has rolled out around the province, with children now able to receive a safe and effective vaccine. For every person protected against COVID-19, we are all closer to reclaiming a more normal way of life.

“As a province, we have been tested in ways we never could have imagined. With each new challenge, British Columbians have responded with courage, generosity and a fierce determination to come back stronger. Our government will be there every step of the way.

“As we reflect on the year, let us celebrate the incredible resilience of British Columbians. Together, we look forward to the brighter days ahead.

“On behalf of all British Columbians, I wish you a Happy New Year!”

For a French translation, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/26000