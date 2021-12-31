Submit Release
Olivia leads top B.C. baby names for 2021

CANADA, December 31 - Olivia is once again the front-runner for the most popular name for babies born this year in British Columbia.

Olivia is followed by Liam, Noah, Jack, Emma, Benjamin, Theodore, Oliver and Charlotte, according to the Vital Statistics Agency’s preliminary figures from Jan. 1 to Dec. 15, 2021.

In 2020, Olivia was followed by Liam, Oliver, Noah, Lucas, Emma, Theodore, Benjamin, Ethan, and Charlotte, according to the agency’s figures.

Only names that occur five or more times are listed.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 15, 2021, 40,333 babies were born in B.C. In 2020, 42,413 babies were born in B.C.

For more information on baby names in B.C., visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/statistics-reports/bc-s-most-popular-baby-names

