VAPRs CEO Eleanor Hodge Passes – Florence Montgomery Appointed Interim CEO

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTC PINK:VAPR) www.vaporbrandsint.com announces with great sadness the death of its’ former CEO Eleanor Hodge. Elenor “Elly” was instrumental in creating many of the Companies products, including the Oasis Spectrum line of premium oils and has been the driving force in insuring that the Company has maintained corporate governance meeting all regulatory requirements. Her strong work ethic and infectiously positive attitude with be missed yet never forgotten.

Florence Montgomery who has worked closely with Elly as a member of the Board of directors has been appointed as the interim CEO of the company and will continue to adhere to the high standards set by Elly. Moving forward the Company plans to review all strategic opportunities and will communicate further developments as they unfold.

About VaporBrands International, Inc.: www.vaporbrandsint.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Spring Hill, Florida that develops, manufactures, and markets products that promote a healthy lifestyle. VaporBrands recently acquired and owns the Oasis Spectrum brand of CBD products. VaporBrands makes no claims whatsoever about the benefits or risks associated with using any of the ingredients that may or may not be contained in VaporBrands' various blends. VaporBrands strongly encourages consumers to do their own research on specific ingredients. Research is readily available and is being updated on an ongoing basis.

