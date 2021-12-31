Leading EB-5 Firm to Host Virtual Discussion on Active Investor Participation
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, will host a live webinar, “Direct EB-5 Projects: Active Investor Participation,” on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 12:00 PM EST. Click here to register.
Direct EB-5 investments are now the only option available for foreign nationals who wish to apply for green cards under the United States’ immigrant investor program. The regional center program, which historically has been the most popular option for EB-5 investments, expired on June 30 and has not yet been reauthorized by the U.S. Congress. Given the uncertainty of the program’s future and the high probability that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) could soon increase the minimum investment amount, many aspiring immigrants are seeking sound investments in viable business enterprises.
“Direct EB-5 investments are the only game in town,” says Sam Silverman, founder and managing partner of EB5AN. “Our phones haven’t stopped ringing since the minimum investment amount reverted to $500,000, and the lapse of the regional center program leaves many prospective investors in unfamiliar territory. They want to understand the unique benefits and risks of direct investment.”
The webinar’s presenters will include Silverman and partner Michael Schoenfeld along with expert EB-5 immigration attorney Mark Davies, founder of Mark Davies & Associates, LLC. Silverman, Schoenfeld, and Davies will discuss the key topics that immigrant investors should consider.
Topics to be covered include:
• USCIS policy;
• Ownership and investment structures;
• Company operating agreements;
• Day-to-day management versus policy formulation;
• Notification and documentation; and
• Compliance strategies.
“Active participation in the company’s management by EB-5 investors can be the difference between approval and denial of green card applications,” adds Silverman. “Investors need to know if this critical practice is properly planned, documented, and executed.”
Prospective EB-5 investors and others who cannot attend the live event can register to receive a link to a recording of the webinar.
Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
*****
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
Davies & Associates, LLC, is a global, immigration-focused law firm that helps clients from all over the world invest in business enterprises in the United States and procure the necessary visas move to the U.S. Davies & Associates, LLC, was founded on the principle that its clients always come first. As the firm has grown internationally, client responsiveness and excellence of service have remained paramount.
Jeremy Shackle
Direct EB-5 investments are now the only option available for foreign nationals who wish to apply for green cards under the United States’ immigrant investor program. The regional center program, which historically has been the most popular option for EB-5 investments, expired on June 30 and has not yet been reauthorized by the U.S. Congress. Given the uncertainty of the program’s future and the high probability that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) could soon increase the minimum investment amount, many aspiring immigrants are seeking sound investments in viable business enterprises.
“Direct EB-5 investments are the only game in town,” says Sam Silverman, founder and managing partner of EB5AN. “Our phones haven’t stopped ringing since the minimum investment amount reverted to $500,000, and the lapse of the regional center program leaves many prospective investors in unfamiliar territory. They want to understand the unique benefits and risks of direct investment.”
The webinar’s presenters will include Silverman and partner Michael Schoenfeld along with expert EB-5 immigration attorney Mark Davies, founder of Mark Davies & Associates, LLC. Silverman, Schoenfeld, and Davies will discuss the key topics that immigrant investors should consider.
Topics to be covered include:
• USCIS policy;
• Ownership and investment structures;
• Company operating agreements;
• Day-to-day management versus policy formulation;
• Notification and documentation; and
• Compliance strategies.
“Active participation in the company’s management by EB-5 investors can be the difference between approval and denial of green card applications,” adds Silverman. “Investors need to know if this critical practice is properly planned, documented, and executed.”
Prospective EB-5 investors and others who cannot attend the live event can register to receive a link to a recording of the webinar.
Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
*****
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
Davies & Associates, LLC, is a global, immigration-focused law firm that helps clients from all over the world invest in business enterprises in the United States and procure the necessary visas move to the U.S. Davies & Associates, LLC, was founded on the principle that its clients always come first. As the firm has grown internationally, client responsiveness and excellence of service have remained paramount.
Jeremy Shackle
EB5 Affiliate Network
+1 800-288-9138
email us here