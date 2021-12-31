Submit Release
Hoyer Releases Video Highlighting House Democrats’ Achievements For The People in 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following video highlighting House Democrats’ achievements on behalf of the American people throughout 2021. The video includes clips of news coverage and Floor remarks from House Democrats discussing legislative achievements from this year including the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and House passage of legislation to create jobs and expand economic opportunity, combat climate change, secure voting rights, and more.  
“From the first day of the 117th Congress, House Democrats have been listening to the American people and delivering on their priorities. Throughout 2021, we have been focused on passing legislation in line with the needs of the American people, including bolstering our nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the American Rescue Plan, modernizing our nation’s infrastructure through the bipartisan infrastructure law, lowering costs and increasing economic security through the Build Back Better Act, securing voting rights, addressing climate change, and more,” said Leader Hoyer. “I am proud of all we’ve accomplished on behalf of working families nationwide, and look forward to another productive year focused on ensuring everyone has the tools they need to Make It In America.”

