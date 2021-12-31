WHAT POLIN HAVE DONE IN 2020-2021?

Galaxy Nebula RIFT

DILOVASI, KOCAELI, TURKEY, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polin passion for innovation has always been the key. It has always been Polin major target to lead the industry with new ideas, new technologies, and new products. Polin is committed to research and development and proud to be recognized as one of the few research and development (R&D) centers in Turkey and the first firm to receive certification as an official R&D center in its industry. This certification, in part, recognizes Polin Waterparks for its qualified innovation.

Around the world, due to the pandemic, most of the venues were closed for significant periods. At that time Polin in 4 continents and 13 countries with Polin operations team. Polin projects were going on. Polin have never stopped and during the outbreak, Polin have completed 57 waterpark projects worldwide from France to Russia, from China to Vietnam, from Bulgaria to Poland. During these unprecedented times, Polin is so proud that have installed and introduced new products, technologies, and services as we always did.

GALAXY

A SPACE JOURNEY IN A GIANT SPHERE WATER SLIDE

Inspired by the Galaxy and Solar System that include the Earth we live on, the Galaxy water slide offers a unique experience to its users. This unique experience takes users on a space journey in a giant sphere water slide. One of Polin’s signature slides, the Magic Sphere has turned into a Galaxy with multiple water slides integrated into it. With the special theming and stories in the giant sphere, users will have a different experience while they are sliding on the other water slides. Each slide in the sphere is suspended from above with a special designed suspension system.

Each slide in the sphere is hanged on the ceiling from above with a suspension system, thus providing more space for theming to be applied with Polin’s design and engineering expertise. Galaxy water slide is a high-capacity slide which includes 4 different slides in the sphere.

NEBULA

A COMPLETE DROP WITH PROJECTION AREA

Inspired by our SpaceShuttle and Sphere water slides, that is as engaging for spectators as it is for riders, Nebula allows friends to share the experience of a complete drop and doing the fast back and forth movement inside and leaving the slide again with a drop.

A water slide built for excitement, Nebula, starts with an enclosed tube that leads into an open straight drop that races tubes into the angled cylindrical bowl. Here, tubes make a swinging backwards and forwards movement in a regular rhythm along the outside wall of the slide. It’s an exceptional ride experience never before seen in water parks.

RIFT

PRODUCT FEATURES

A THRILLING BACK AND FORTH JOURNEY WITH ITS MAJESTIC

THEMING OPTIONS

Rift welcomes riders on a thrilling back and forth journey with its majestic theming options. This visually-impressive, aesthetically striking slide has gravity dueling drop and “intricately engineered” outrun. Its riding experience comes with dynamic movements in two directions and almost 90 degrees spikes.