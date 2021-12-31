Railway Propulsion System Market May Set Huge Growth by 2030 | ABB, ALSTOM, Bombardier, CRRC, GENERAL ELECTRIC

Railway propulsion system market report with COVID-19 impact analysis 2021 to 2030. The global market segmented by type, applications, end users and region.

Railway propulsion system are a set of interconnected components that are used to drive locomotives, carriages, and wagons. Propulsion system includes diesel or electric locomotives along with an alternator to convert mechanical energy to electric energy and a traction motor is used to transfer electric energy to wheel of rolling stock using axle and driving gear units resulting in linear motion. Moreover, this motor is used for its superior reliability, simplified construction, and better performance. The traction motor is three-point suspended between the bogie frame and driven axle which is referred to as nose-suspended traction motor. Furthermore, technological advancement has led to development of superior semiconductor devices such as insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) and thyristors, reliable AC induction motors, and electrification of locomotives & railroad. Thus, incorporation of traction motors has lowered emission, reduced manufacturing & maintenance cost, and improved the performance of locomotives.

The key players analyzed in the report include ABB, ALSTOM, Bombardier, CRRC, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Hitachi, Hyundai Rotem, Siemens, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Toshiba

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Due to COVID-19 pandemic the government across all countries declared lockdown and various other restrictions. The imposed lockdown on rail industry had disrupted the railway manufacturing and the demand for transportation via railway has also fallen. Moreover, due to social distancing norm and other restrictions there was unavailability of labour delayed the manufacturing process. Since, the manufacturing of railway is halted the demand for railway propulsion system has been affected. Furthermore, the raw material required for manufacturing of railway propulsion system was also unavailable which disrupted the whole operation. Globally railway is an evolving sector which was disrupted by COVID-19 pandemic, but it is expected post the pandemic the demand for advance technology will drive growth of railway propulsion system market.

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in government spending on railway projects, cost-effectiveness of rail freight, and rise in technological advancement in railway propulsion system is expected to drive growth of the market.

However, stringent emission norms for locomotives, high maintenance cost, and rise in price of fuel can hamper the growth of the market.

Moreover, emergence of maglev trains, rise in e-commerce logistics & transportation, and rise in demand for alternative fuel in locomotives act as an opportunity for growth of the market.

Market Trends

Emergence of maglev trains

Technological advancement has a significant impact on the propulsion systems of maglev trains. It has resulted in emergence of various technologies that will increase the speed of travelling with improved safety and comfort. Maglev trains also known as magnetic levitation train that uses two sets of magnets one set to repel and push the train up off the track and another set to move the elevated train ahead. Moreover, it uses electric linear motor to achieve propulsion, here the stator is laid flat and the rotor rests above it. When the stator develops a magnetic field, the rotor produces a motion in the straight line. For instance, in 2021 China has developed a prototype of super bullet maglev train that travels at a maximum speed of 630 kilometres per hour. Moreover, Japan is also constructing a new high speed railway line between Tokyo and Nagoya for maglev train. In 2020 India’s BHEL partnered with Swiss Rapide AG to bring maglev trains to India. All these new developments in railways system act as opportunity for growth of railway propulsion system market.

